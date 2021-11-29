Microsoft’s Arc office mouse has had a hefty price cut for Cyber Monday

Looking for a handy new office mouse for Cyber Monday? Well, John Lewis look has you covered with a grand Black Friday deal on the Microsoft Arc wireless mouse.

It’s currently available for £48 online, as opposed to its usual £73 asking price, which marks a healthy £25 saving.

If you are looking for a new office mouse with plenty of suave looks and decent performance, we’d say to pick this up pretty sharpish.

Save £25 on this marvellous Microsoft Arc wireless mouse for Cyber Monday John Lewis have slashed the price of this brilliant Microsoft Arc wireless office mouse for Cyber Monday, giving you the chance to nab one for £48, providing you with a £25 saving on the usual price of £73. John Lewis & Partners

£73

£48 View Deal

The Microsoft Arc doesn’t look like a traditional office mouse. It is comprised of one curved piece of plastic that makes it look pretty suave and space-age in contrast to more traditional, office based mice. That modern look is also in touch with Microsoft’s own design language on their Surface line of products, which this Arc mouse is officially meant to be paired with.

The design aims to make the mouse more comfortable to hold for longer periods of time, making it an ideal candidate for those long working days when you just need to get some stuff done. Intriguingly, laying it flat actually turns the Arc off to help save power, which is a handy design feature.

It features a 1000 DPI sensor which may seem a little bit on the low side, but in all honesty, for office work, it’s perfectly usable. The form of the Arc is likely to take more getting used to than its sensor, but for what you’re going to be using it for, it works rather well indeed. Pairing is also a doddle with this mouse utilising Windows 10/11’s handy Swift Pair feature that makes utilising Bluetooth devices as simple and as easy as possible.

When it comes to battery life, the Arc is quoted for lasting around six months with the bundled AAA batteries which provides plenty of playtime. It also allows you to simply put them and almost forget about ever needing to change the batteries for a hell of a long time.

Save £25 on this marvellous Microsoft Arc wireless mouse for Cyber Monday John Lewis have slashed the price of this brilliant Microsoft Arc wireless office mouse for Cyber Monday, giving you the chance to nab one for £48, providing you with a £25 saving on the usual price of £73. John Lewis & Partners

£73

£48 View Deal

If you are looking for a slick looking wireless mouse that’s got decent sensitivity for office work and some marvellous battery life, then the Microsoft Arc is definitely worth your while.

Even as Black Friday has drawn to a close and Cyber Monday begins , be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with the best of the best.