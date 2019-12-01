Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the best Black Friday Deal still up for grabs

The latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the finest exponents of versatility and portability on the Windows 10 platform and it’s still available at a hefty discount as Black Friday weekend moves into Cyber Monday.

The Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3 processors, 4GB Memory and 128GB SSD can be nabbed for just $599 and includes a black Type Cover. That’s a saving of $360 on the regular asking price of $959.

Best Buy has the 12.3-inch touchscreen hybrid notebook deal up for grabs, so if you haven’t splashed all of your Black Friday budget. Best Buy is also offering $20 off a Microsoft Arc Mouse when you bundle, if you prefer a traditional input method over the Type Cover’s trackpad or the touchscreen cursor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover just $599 at Best Buy (US) Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 - 12.3" Touch Screen - Intel Core i3 Best Buy is offering $360 off the latest generation Microsoft Surface Pro and throwing in a type cover for good measure. This model offers the Intel Core i3 processor (10th-gen), 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage

In our review of the Surface Pro 7, we afforded it four out of possible five stars. We felt it was a slightly modest update on the previous year’s model, but praised the full-fat Windows 10 application library, excellent connectivity and solid build quality.

It does include the addition of a USB-C input and the newest 10th-generation Intel Core processors so those reasons alone are enough for choosing the Surface Pro 7 over the 2018 model. During our testing, we did complain the Type Cover would cost extra, but if you’re taking advantage of the deal this weekend, that won’t be a problem!

Our reviewer concluded: “The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 feels more like a Surface Pro 6.5 than an actual new product. The only significant changes are the addition of a USB-C input and a move to Intel’s newer 10th-gen family of laptop CPUs. However, it remains a solid convertible and great choice for those looking for a flexible machine that works equally well as an office laptop as it does as a personal tablet.”

Jump in, folks. The water is fine.

