Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 gets a Black Friday price slash

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has seen a hefty £250 discount as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, making it one of best value laptops on the market right now.

While the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 usually retails for £999, it’s now available at a far more affordable £749 price. That means the price of Microsoft’s 13.5-inch laptop has plummeted by a mammoth 25%.

This isn’t the only Black Friday deal to get our hearts racing either. We’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, with major discounts to TVs, laptops, smartphones, headphones and more.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a laptop with a 13.5-inch display, while also packing an AMD Ryzen 5 to speed through productivity tasks.

While the Surface Laptop 4 has recently been usurped by the newer Surface Laptop 5, we think the former represents a better deal. There isn’t much difference between the two laptops other than a processor refresh, so the Surface Laptop 4 remains a good option thanks to the Black Friday discount.

In our review, we gave the Surface Laptop 4 a 3.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said: “The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a good laptop, but it feels generic compared to its rivals, with a processor upgrade its only real upgrade over the Surface Laptop 3. It looks outdated with its chunky bezel and lacks a fingerprint reader. Despite these shortcomings it still offers reasonable value at this price.”

Such shortcomings are more easily forgiven with the £250 discount, with the Surface Laptop 4 now providing outstanding value.

