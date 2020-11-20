This Black Friday Deal for the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 earbuds is still available and you can get them for their cheapest price yet at £80.

The Melomania 1 often retail for for £100, so with this discount £20 has been discounted of these wireless earbuds for the lowest we’ve ever seen the Melomania 1 at.

Deal: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 for just £79.95

The Melomania 1 are Cambridge Audio’s first wireless earbuds, and scored five-stars in our review to be one of the best budget true wireless. The sound they produce is energetic, loaded with detail in the mid-range and offering an enjoyable treble performance. With a well-balanced sound and a good knack for rhythm, tempo and timing, they’re great value.

Battery life is very long with nine hours from the earbuds themselves and 45 in total with the charging case. They support aptX HD Bluetooth, a feature that’s not often seen in a pair of wireless earbuds this cheap, and its appearance here means the Melomania 1 can stream high-resolution audio files from the likes of Tidal or Qobuz. Bluetooth 5 is also supported for a strong wireless connection, and there’s support for voice assistants in Google Assistant and Siri.

Deal: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 for just £79.95

Before the price drop they were already relatively inexpensive compared to earbuds from other brands. With Black Friday reducing prices even further, if you’re looking to save some money but get a pair of earbuds that offer terrific audio quality, then look no further than the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Prime Day, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.