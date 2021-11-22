Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is now available for under £1000 this Black Friday.

If you’re after some of the best Black Friday deals this month we’ve found a real gem; the Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor just saw a massive price drop, coming in at just £999 from the original RRP of £1279.

The G9 has a 49-inch curved screen with an aspect ratio of 32:9, making it a brilliant choice for any games that benefit an expansive view, such as racing games, RPG and strategy and adventure games.

Grab yourself a massive Samsung monitor for cheap this Black Friday The Samsung Odyssey G9 has everything; a massive screen, high image quality and a great form factor. You can have all that for under £1000 this Black Friday. Amazon

Was £1,279.99

Now just £999 View Deal

This monitor is also the perfect alternative to a multi-monitor setup, as you can easily pull up multiple tabs at once without having to keep switching back and forth.

The G9 comes in a glossy white, with rear-mounted RGB LEDs that will help your set-up stand out even more. The included stand has 120mm of height adjustment with tilt and swivel options so you can find the perfect position to game in.

In terms of specs, the G9 is capable of achieving a 240Hz refresh rate, which will come in handy during any competitive online play, as well as a resolution that peaks at 5120 x 1440. The density level here is also 109ppi, so you will need a pretty powerful graphics card to take advantage of all the benefits here.

Out of the box, we found that the G9’s brightness and black points were 354 and 0.18 nits with a contrast ratio of 1967:1, which is a lot better than many other IPS displays. This also means that games, and other types of media, will be very vibrant and have deep colours.

We gave the Samsung Odyssey G9 4.5/5 stars, with one of the main negatives being the hefty price tag. With this deal though, you’re getting all the benefits of a massive monitor, without the massive price tag.

