 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is now available for under £1000 this Black Friday.

If you’re after some of the best Black Friday deals this month we’ve found a real gem; the Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor just saw a massive price drop, coming in at just £999 from the original RRP of £1279.

The G9 has a 49-inch curved screen with an aspect ratio of 32:9, making it a brilliant choice for any games that benefit an expansive view, such as racing games, RPG and strategy and adventure games.

Grab yourself a massive Samsung monitor for cheap this Black Friday

Grab yourself a massive Samsung monitor for cheap this Black Friday

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has everything; a massive screen, high image quality and a great form factor. You can have all that for under £1000 this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,279.99
  • Now just £999
View Deal

This monitor is also the perfect alternative to a multi-monitor setup, as you can easily pull up multiple tabs at once without having to keep switching back and forth.

The G9 comes in a glossy white, with rear-mounted RGB LEDs that will help your set-up stand out even more. The included stand has 120mm of height adjustment with tilt and swivel options so you can find the perfect position to game in.

You might like…

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

David Ludlow 7 hours ago
Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Back in stock! Pixel 4a for £249 is a Black Friday bargain

Back in stock! Pixel 4a for £249 is a Black Friday bargain

Max Parker 10 hours ago

In terms of specs, the G9 is capable of achieving a 240Hz refresh rate, which will come in handy during any competitive online play, as well as a resolution that peaks at 5120 x 1440. The density level here is also 109ppi, so you will need a pretty powerful graphics card to take advantage of all the benefits here.

Out of the box, we found that the G9’s brightness and black points were 354 and 0.18 nits with a contrast ratio of 1967:1, which is a lot better than many other IPS displays. This also means that games, and other types of media, will be very vibrant and have deep colours.

Grab yourself a massive Samsung monitor for cheap this Black Friday

Grab yourself a massive Samsung monitor for cheap this Black Friday

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has everything; a massive screen, high image quality and a great form factor. You can have all that for under £1000 this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,279.99
  • Now just £999
View Deal

We gave the Samsung Odyssey G9 4.5/5 stars, with one of the main negatives being the hefty price tag. With this deal though, you’re getting all the benefits of a massive monitor, without the massive price tag.

For even more great Black Friday deals, make sure you keep checking in with Trusted Reviews this month, as we’ll be finding all the best discounts on our favourite products.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.