Massive £70 saving on Google Nest Hub Max

Ian Morris

Looking to make your home smart? Then this deal for a cheap Google Nest Hub Max is a great place to start and at £149 it’s a massive discount on this powerful, fantastic sounding smart speaker. 

The killer deal in question is over at the BT Shop, which is undercutting even Google’s own Black Friday pricing, saving you an extra £20, reducing the price from £219 to just £149. Oh, and there’s free delivery too, which is great. It’s also worth remembering that this is the flagship Nest Hub, a product that we rated as excellent when we reviewed it

Save £70 on Google’s Nest Hub Max

Save £70 on Google’s Nest Hub Max

BT has a remarkable deal on the Google Nest Hub Max, reducing its price by a remarkable £70, taking it from £219 down to £149. It’s a product we really like, at a great price.

  • Save £70, now £149
View Deal

The big thing with Nest Hub Max is the powerful sound, which makes it the ideal kitchen companion. Pop on a streaming radio station, or even watch video from Netflix while you cook dinner and you’ll be thrilled by the sound quality. It’s not a slouch in picture quality either, with a detailed 10-inch screen. 

Then there’s all the potential smart home features you can use. Controlling lights, heating and pretty much anything else is possible with Google Nest Hub Max. A bit of simple fiddling with your Google Home app will set up lights in rooms, and you can say “turn on the study lights” and it will execute your command. There are loads of smart home systems that are directly compatible, so you won’t be tied to just a small selection of products. 

If you’re already using Nest cameras or its doorbell then it probably doesn’t need explaining that these work brilliantly too. A ring at the bell will announce itself on your Google speaker, and you’ll be able to quickly ask to see video of who’s on the doorbell’s camera. 

This deal is perfect for you if you’ve been using some of Google’s other smarthome products, but fancy an upgrade. Don’t forget, Google also has some nifty multi-room audio options, that can create a great setup for parties or just banging music around the whole of your house. 

Make sure you keep an eye on our best Black Friday Deals page where we’re curating the very best of the offers we think are worth your attention.  

Ian Morris
By Ian Morris
author icon

