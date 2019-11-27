Massive £50 Black Friday price crash on the HP Sprocket 200

Amazon’s slashed a massive £50 off the HP Sprocket 200 pocket printer’s price, making it an absolute steal for avid snappers this Black Friday.

The deal’s live now and lets you grab the HP Sprocket 200 for a modest £69. That marks a 42% saving on the Sprocket 200’s regular RRP and is the cheapest we’ve seen it sell for in months.

The HP Sprocket 200 is one of Trusted Reviews favourite mini photo printers. The pocket sized printer lets you print snaps directly from your smartphone and is a great way to immortalise holiday snaps and important moments.

As we noted in our HP Sprocket 200 review:

“The HP Sprocket 200 is a fun and friendly device that has lots to offer, blending the immediacy and instant nostalgia factor of Instagram with the semi-permanence of physical photography. There’s a social element, too – pull it out at an office party, and watch as everyone crowds round to print out copies of their selfies.”

The only issue we had with the printer was its hefty upfront cost and expensive Zink Paper-refills. The primary issue has been fixed thanks to this stellar Black Friday deal.

The HP Sprocket 200 is one of many tech products to get a hefty discount this Black Friday deals season. We’ve seen stellar discounts drop on key items including gaming notebooks, ultrabooks, mobile phones and cameras.

