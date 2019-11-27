Sitting as one of our top pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3s continue to receive some of that Black Friday sale magic with a 36% price drop in this eBay special.

It’s not all about discount codes when it comes to eBay Black Friday deals, not when you consider this secret Black Friday saving that sees you nabbing a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM3s for just £209.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones With supreme Active Noise Cancellation, beautiful audio quality and a sleek design that allows you to simply tap for skipping songs, answering calls and activating, these are an excellent pair of True Wireless headphones.

Currently down to £247.99 on Amazon in its own Black Friday sale, if you’re happy to shop via a reputable third party seller, this pair of highly rated headphones come with a whopping £121 saving and is likely the cheapest you’ll find them reduced to in the sales period at £209. Originally retailing at £330 when we reviewed the slick pair, it is most certainly an unmissable price.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are still holding tightly onto their rein as some of the best headphones money can buy according to our review. Continuing to improve in leaps and bounds, the newer variant sees minor improvements that manage to be crucial enough they’re keeping these noise cancelling wireless headphones ahead of the game.

Introducing the QN1 Processor, Sony takes the lead in noise cancelling technology, offering a broader range on sound processing to cancel out not only low frequency sounds that most other noise cancellation headphones comfortably manage, but also those mid and higher frequencies you’re more likely to come into contact with day-to-day.

The QN1 Processor are also able to showcase a more fine-tuned sound station, able to tackle 32-bit audio signal processing. Throwing in a “DAC and analogue amplifier on the chip…this leads to a higher signal-to-noise ratio and lower distortion.”

It’s also worth noting the Sony WH-1000XM3s are incredibly comfortable. For what could be deemed a bulky pair of over-ear headphones, it’s not silly to assume they may grow heavy and uncomfortable, but in our review we stated, “I took them onto a two-hour flight and didn’t once feel the need to remove them. At one point I even fell asleep wearing them”, which, really, says it all.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones With supreme Active Noise Cancellation, beautiful audio quality and a sleek design that allows you to simply tap for skipping songs, answering calls and activating, these are an excellent pair of True Wireless headphones.

Complete with simple hand gestures for play/pausing/skipping songs as well as activating voice assistant, they also boast a strong 30-hour battery life and speedy charging so you can jump straight back into the music.

Really, this is a solid pair of headphones deserving of their 10 out of 10 rating. Available to purchase for only £209, it’s a deal too good to miss.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…