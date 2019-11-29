Black Friday is well and truly underway and there are plenty of great offers out there as a result. Argos is offering Marvel’s Spider-Man, on PS4, for just £13.99.

We’ve been looking high and low for the best Black Friday deals and this one represents a great chance to play a top-rated PS4 game for less.

Black Friday Bargain - Marvel's Spider Man on PS4 Marvel's Spider Man (PS4) Grab a great PS4 title for less this Black Friday.

Are your spidey-sense tingling yet? They should be.

We loved Marvel’s Spider-Man. Web-slinging around New York City was especially enjoyable, as was the game’s combat system and humour. On release last year the game was £44.99 too, so this is a sizeable saving.

Our reviewer said: “Swing. Punch. Dodge. Every one of these actions sees Spider-Man’s entire body cascading through the air with tremendous momentum, which at first merely look like great animations, but later becomes something you can feel as you play. At top speed, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best action brawlers of the year, rivalling even Rocksteady’s Batman series for the open-world superhero crown.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the game, narratively, that comic fans have been craving for decades. It’s been several years since Peter Parker first put on his tights, and the webhead is confident in his abilities, whizzing around the city with ease.”

So, this is no-holds-barred comic book fun, with Spidey at his very best. What’s not to love?

Black Friday Bargain - Marvel's Spider Man on PS4 Marvel's Spider Man (PS4) Grab a great PS4 title for less this Black Friday.

Swinging around the city, taking in the sites and taking down the villains. It’s absolute classic Spiderman. Now, if you’re in the market for a new PS4 title, you can grab this one for just £13.99.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…