Marvel at the deals — Spider Man on PS4 for just £13.99

Black Friday is well and truly underway and there are plenty of great offers out there as a result. Argos is offering Marvel’s Spider-Man, on PS4, for just £13.99. 

We’ve been looking high and low for the best Black Friday deals and this one represents a great chance to play a top-rated PS4 game for less.

We loved Marvel’s Spider-Man. Web-slinging around New York City was especially enjoyable, as was the game’s combat system and humour. On release last year the game was £44.99 too, so this is a sizeable saving.

Our reviewer said: “Swing. Punch. Dodge. Every one of these actions sees Spider-Man’s entire body cascading through the air with tremendous momentum, which at first merely look like great animations, but later becomes something you can feel as you play. At top speed, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best action brawlers of the year, rivalling even Rocksteady’s Batman series for the open-world superhero crown.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the game, narratively, that comic fans have been craving for decades. It’s been several years since Peter Parker first put on his tights, and the webhead is confident in his abilities, whizzing around the city with ease.”

So, this is no-holds-barred comic book fun, with Spidey at his very best. What’s not to love?

Swinging around the city, taking in the sites and taking down the villains. It’s absolute classic Spiderman. Now, if you’re in the market for a new PS4 title, you can grab this one for just £13.99.

