Marshall’s iconic Acton speaker is at its lowest ever price

Experience immersive, room-filling audio from a stylish Marshall-designed speaker, all for a bargain with this Black Friday deal.

The Marshall Acton III Bluetooth speaker is now just £170.10 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive £89.89 off its usual RRP. Not only is this a steal but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the speaker reach on Amazon.

With an even wider soundstage than its predecessor, the Acton III promises to deliver immersive, room-filling audio that’s characteristic to Marshall’s signature sound thanks to its outward-angled treble and updated waveguides.

This is housed in Marshall’s iconic speaker design which, with its stripped-back look and control knobs, sports a retro feel which many will love. Its PVC-free build is also made of 70% recycled plastics and vegan materials too.

The control knobs aren’t just for show, however. Although the Acton III is a Bluetooth speaker, you can control it directly from the speaker without needing to reach for your phone. These controls include the Bluetooth pairing button, bass and treble controls and volume adjustment too.

Alternatively thanks to its Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a 3.5mm input option too. Get set up in a matter of minutes too, simply by plugging the speaker in and downloading the accompanying Marshall Bluetooth smartphone app.

The Marshall app also offers you multiple extra benefits including over-the-air software updates so you’ll always have the latest features ready and the ability to use your smartphone as a remote.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Acton III ourselves, it currently sports a near-perfect 4.8-star rating based on over 190 customer reviews. Customers report that the speaker delivers a “great listening experience” and especially appreciate its design and build quality.

Avid music lovers will seriously appreciate the Marshall Acton III. Not only is it easy to use and offers an immersive listening experience, but as it’s at its lowest ever price it’s a great time to invest.