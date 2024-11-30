Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marshall’s iconic Acton speaker is at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Experience immersive, room-filling audio from a stylish Marshall-designed speaker, all for a bargain with this Black Friday deal. 

The Marshall Acton III Bluetooth speaker is now just £170.10 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive £89.89 off its usual RRP. Not only is this a steal but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the speaker reach on Amazon.

The Marshall Acton III is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Marshall Acton III is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Get the Marshall Acton III Bluetooth speaker at its lowest ever price on Amazon for just £170.10 in the Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £259.99
  • Now £170.10
View Deal

With an even wider soundstage than its predecessor, the Acton III promises to deliver immersive, room-filling audio that’s characteristic to Marshall’s signature sound thanks to its outward-angled treble and updated waveguides.

This is housed in Marshall’s iconic speaker design which, with its stripped-back look and control knobs, sports a retro feel which many will love. Its PVC-free build is also made of 70% recycled plastics and vegan materials too.

The control knobs aren’t just for show, however. Although the Acton III is a Bluetooth speaker, you can control it directly from the speaker without needing to reach for your phone. These controls include the Bluetooth pairing button, bass and treble controls and volume adjustment too. 

Alternatively thanks to its Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a 3.5mm input option too. Get set up in a matter of minutes too, simply by plugging the speaker in and downloading the accompanying Marshall Bluetooth smartphone app.  

The Marshall app also offers you multiple extra benefits including over-the-air software updates so you’ll always have the latest features ready and the ability to use your smartphone as a remote.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Acton III ourselves, it currently sports a near-perfect 4.8-star rating based on over 190 customer reviews. Customers report that the speaker delivers a “great listening experience” and especially appreciate its design and build quality.

Avid music lovers will seriously appreciate the Marshall Acton III. Not only is it easy to use and offers an immersive listening experience, but as it’s at its lowest ever price it’s a great time to invest.

You might like…

I turned my iPhone 16 Pro Max into a PlayStation Portal with this budget trick

I turned my iPhone 16 Pro Max into a PlayStation Portal with this budget trick

Max Parker 38 mins ago
Take 20% off this solar-powered Garmin smartwatch

Take 20% off this solar-powered Garmin smartwatch

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Cyber Monday they’re an absolute bargain (now even cheaper!)

The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Cyber Monday they’re an absolute bargain (now even cheaper!)

Max Parker 1 hour ago
I can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 Pro is – why spend more?

I can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 Pro is – why spend more?

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Do not buy an Air Fryer on Black Friday without reading this first

Do not buy an Air Fryer on Black Friday without reading this first

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Bought a Steam Deck this Black Friday? You need these discounted accessories

Bought a Steam Deck this Black Friday? You need these discounted accessories

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access