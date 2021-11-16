 large image

Make smarten up your home smart with this Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell deal

Grab an Echo Dot and Video Doorbell for under £50 with this great early Black Friday deal.

We’re back again with some of the best Black Friday deals that you can get your hands on. This deal gives you both a 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot and a Ring Video Doorbell, so you can keep your home smart for just £44.

Looking at the Doorbell first, the Ring Wired offers all the features of the Pro model but for a fraction of the price, with features like Activity Zones, which allow you to pick specific areas you want to monitor, so you’re only getting notifications for areas you’re interested in.

Amazon Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell for just £44

Amazon Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell for just £44

Keep your home smart with this amazing new Black Friday deal that includes a 3rd-generation Echo Dot and a Ring Video Doorbell for under £50.

  • Amazon
  • 3rd-gen Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell included
  • All for just £44
View Deal

You can also arrange for alerts at specific times in the day, so you’re not getting notifications when you’re in bed or at an important meeting at the office.

Ring Doorbell Wired also captures video footage at 1080p with a 150-degree wide view so you can see what’s happening across your whole garden.

Moving on to the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, you might be pleased to know that you can get notifications from your Ring Doorbell. Since the Dot has no screen, you won’t be able to see any footage, but you can listen and talk to visitors through this Echo device.

The Echo Dot comes with the well-known Alexa, which can help you check the weather, add events to your calendar or turn on the lights in your home. In terms of basics, the Dot has you covered, with the option to go into Amazon Alexa Skills, if you want to find more commands to add to your arsenal.

Plus, it comes packed with a 1.6-inch speaker which our review claims has some bass and works very well for the size, so you won’t have to worry about installing any external speakers.

Considering you’re essentially getting a two-for-one deal here – since the price is so low – we’d recommend that you jump on this deal before it’s gone.

Just make sure you come back to Trusted Reviews for more of the best Black Friday Deals, as we’ll be keeping you in the loop on the best discounts out there.

