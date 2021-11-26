Make a Major saving on these Marshall headphones

After a pair of fashionable headphones that look as good as they sound? Marshall’s Major IV Bluetooth headphones has had a massive price drop for Black Friday.

Originally priced at £129.99, the Marshall Major IV have had £50.99 reduced from their price for a new low price of £79.99.

Save £50 on these portable Marshall headphones Marshall’s transport friendly on-ears, the Major IV, have had a hefty Black Friday discount on Amazon Amazon UK

Save £50.01

Now £79.00 View Deal

We reviewed this pair of Bluetooth headphones earlier in 2021, giving them four-stars and a Recommended badge. We said in our review that “the Major IV are an enjoyable pair of on-ears, offering some solid improvements over the previous model. The battery life is huge, the sound quality is engaging, and build quality should help them survive plenty of scrapes. It’s hard to not warm to the Major IV’s character.”

Headline features include a mammoth 80+ hour battery life, which is well beyond the figure that most on-ears have. Wireless and fast-charging mean you can top the battery up easily.

The design of the headphones is typically Marshall – cool and rather chic – using softer padding than the previous model, they’re very comfortable to wear. And at 165g they’re pretty light on the head, too. The distinctive control knob that’s a feature on all of Marshall’s headphones makes its appearance, and in terms of control, the Major IV are a pleasure to use.

And if you have a friend with their own pair of headphones, you can share tunes between yourselves by using the 3.5mm cable that comes packaged with the headphones (although it works best with Marshall headphones).

And when it comes to audio, if you’ve listened to any pair of Marshall headphones then you won’t be surprised by what the Major IV have in store. Crisp and clear, detail is good and bass is surprisingly big for an on-ear pair, but the headphones are well-balanced.

Save £50 on these portable Marshall headphones Marshall’s transport friendly on-ears, the Major IV, have had a hefty Black Friday discount on Amazon Amazon UK

Save £50.01

Now £79.00 View Deal

This is a great deal for a pair of portable Bluetooth headphones and if you haven’t found an affordable Black Friday headphone deal, then jump on this one.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.