Make a 45% saving on the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab Pro with this great deal

You can get a Samsung tablet with £280 wipe doff the RRP thanks to this great Black Friday tech deal that’s currently live on Amazon.

Amazon has just reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab Pro to just £339, giving you a £280 saving on its original price. That’s a large amount of money you could pocket if you choose to take advantage of this deal, plus you’ll get a good tablet too of course.

If you fancy picking up some other great bargain while you’re at it, then be sure to use our liveblog to take advantage of all the best offers as soon as they come in. That’s where you’ll be able to find the best Black Friday deals, on smartphones, games consoles, headphones, and more.

This deal should appeal to those of you who want a premium Android tablet (particularly for work) on the cheap, and with a 45% saving, now could be the perfect time to do just that.

Save £280 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro This tablet with a 10.1-inch screen is now available at almost half price, with a £280 saving. Now you can grab it for just £339 from Amazon. Amazon

Was £619

Now £339 View Deal

This Samsung tablet is built to be particularly robust, with an anti-shock build and a protective case along with an IP68 rating. It also has S-Pen support for note-taking and more precise input.

Ona Amazon reviewer named Mr A.E. Barker, who made a verified purchase, said “A great Samsung tab with a very good screen and the added bonus of a removeable battery which is very rare these days! But very expensive because of its hard as nails features… I have no complaints. Recommended if you need something that can some hard knocks.”

However, if this deal doesn’t quite do it for you then remember that we’ve found plenty of others which are likely to take your fancy. Look below for a list of those we’ve especially picked out, including deals on smartphones and games consoles, for some more ideas on how you can make the most of your cash this Black Friday weekend.

Best Black Friday Deals