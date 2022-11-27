 large image

Make a 45% saving on the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab Pro with this great deal

You can get a Samsung tablet with £280 wipe doff the RRP thanks to this great Black Friday tech deal that’s currently live on Amazon.

Amazon has just reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy Active Tab Pro to just £339, giving you a £280 saving on its original price. That’s a large amount of money you could pocket if you choose to take advantage of this deal, plus you’ll get a good tablet too of course.

This deal should appeal to those of you who want a premium Android tablet (particularly for work) on the cheap, and with a 45% saving, now could be the perfect time to do just that.

Save £280 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

This tablet with a 10.1-inch screen is now available at almost half price, with a £280 saving. Now you can grab it for just £339 from Amazon.

This Samsung tablet is built to be particularly robust, with an anti-shock build and a protective case along with an IP68 rating. It also has S-Pen support for note-taking and more precise input.

Ona Amazon reviewer named Mr A.E. Barker, who made a verified purchase, said “A great Samsung tab with a very good screen and the added bonus of a removeable battery which is very rare these days! But very expensive because of its hard as nails features… I have no complaints. Recommended if you need something that can some hard knocks.”

However, if this deal doesn’t quite do it for you then remember that we’ve found plenty of others which are likely to take your fancy. Look below for a list of those we’ve especially picked out, including deals on smartphones and games consoles, for some more ideas on how you can make the most of your cash this Black Friday weekend.

Best Black Friday Deals

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

