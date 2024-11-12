Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Mac mini M4 hasn’t been out a week and it’s already discounted

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new Mac mini M4 has wowed onlookers with its combination of massive power in an almost unfeasibly miniaturised package. Now the price has been further shrunk to boot.

Premium Apple Reseller KRCS is selling the new Mac Mini M4 for £539.10, which is a saving of £59.90 off the £599 asking price.

As part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale, you can actually save 10% on any Mac, but given the Mac mini M4 is fresh off the production line, this seems like a particularly great deal. This model comes with free next working day delivery if you order before 3pm too.

Remember, there’s no monitor or other computing accessories included as standard here. You can choose your own, or you can connect to your existing peripherals.

This configuration of the Mac mini M4 includes the 10-core GPU and 10-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine, which is tuned to power the new and forthcoming suite of Apple Intelligence tools. There’s 16GB of Unified Memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage.

There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI port, two USB-ports and a headphone jack, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port.

There are options to tweak the configuration and even if you add more storage or RAM or boost the capabilities of the Ethernet connection, the savings will carry over.

This model of the Apple Mac mini is even more impressive for its much smaller size. It’s just 5 x 5 x 2-inches in stature and weighs just 1.5lbs. That makes it much easier to transport and just plug into a monitor and connect to some Bluetooth accessories.

We haven’t completed our review of the Mac mini M4, but early verdicts have marvelled at the overall package of premium power with a barely believable footprint. If you’re looking to supercharge your computing with a little Apple Intelligence, this Mac is going to support the best features for years to come. Hop on this deal while you can.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

