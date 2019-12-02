Lowest price yet on a Sega Mega Drive Mini this Cyber Monday

Experience nostalgic gaming bliss with the Sega Mega Drive Mini this Cyber Monday. It’s as cheap as it’s ever been on Amazon right now.

Currently going for just £59.99, this represents a significant price drop of some 15%.

Cheapest Sega Mega Drive Mini price yet Sega Mega Drive Mini console for £59.99 The Mega Drive Mini includes two controllers and 42 classics of the 16-bit era, all playable on a modern TV.

For that you get the Mega Drive Mini console itself (a tiny 55%-sized replica), as well as two three-button wired controllers shaped just like the originals. But the real interest here comes from the 42 classic 16-bit titles that come preinstalled on the console itself.

If you’re comparing this to the similarly proportioned SNES Mini, then the Mega Drive Mini has precisely double the number of games of its pint-sized rival. Who said the Sega-Nintendo console war was over?

Thankfully, the Sega Mega Drive Mini’s gaming offering isn’t all about quantity. There are some absolute gems in there that remain playable to this day.

They include the free-swimming oddity of Echo The Dolphin; the frenetic action perfection of Gunstar Heroes and Strider; the peerless platforming of Sonic 2 and World of Illusion; and the meaty side-scrolling brawling of Streets of Rage II and Golden Axe.

All are sat there in one compact box, ready to be pumped through to your modern widescreen TV over an HDMI connection. Modern gamers also get the benefit of additional save states, so you can pause your game at any point and return at a later date.

Each game been ported with love and skill by the specialists at M2. Completionists can even flick to the Japanese artwork and game versions (which could often be quite different) if they so wish.

And if said completionists find themselves griping over the lack of six button controllers (which arrived later in the original Mega Drive’s life), then you can buy these separately. Only the port of Street Fighter II really benefits from the optional upgrade, if we’re being honest.

