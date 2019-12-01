Lost your Macbook Charger? Check out these ‘magic’ Apple accessory deals

Amazon has slashed the price on a wealth of Apple accessories including Macbook chargers and the iPhone maker’s super swish Magic Keyboard and Mouse.

The deals are part of the Black Friday sales bonanza and sees discounts of over 20% on numerous Apple accessories. The price cuts mean you can pick up a wireless Apple Magic Keyboard 2 for £119 and the wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2 for £79. The prices mark an impressive 20% discount on the two accessories’ regular RRP.

If you’re looking to replace your Macbook or iPhone’s charger there are also cracking discounts on the company’s 18W and 87W Lightning and USB C power banks. This may not sound like the sexiest purchase this Black Friday, but the discounts will be a godsend if, like us, you regularly travel and lose track of where you left your charger.

Finally, if you’re looking to expand your Macbook or iPhone’s connectivity you can nab a 27% saving on the Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter. Amazon’s also selling the Apple Apple USB-C Digital AV Multi-port Adaptor for a modest £55.99 – a 25% saving on its regular price.

The accessories come during a flurry of Apple discounts. Since Black Friday started we’ve seen cracking discounts on everything from the iPhone 11 and iPad Pro to stellar savings on the Macbook Air and top dog iMac Pro. We’re expecting even more Apple deals to appear over the next week after Cyber Monday gets into full swing.

