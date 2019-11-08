It looks like Google’s preparing a monster Pixel 4 discount for Black Friday weekend

If you’ve been tempted by the new Google Pixel 4, we’d suggest holding off for a couple of weeks.
A screenshot of an alleged Google ad has been posted on Reddit, and it shows what appears to be a planned Black Friday deal for both versions of the new smartphone. If this is a real deal, it’s a belter.
It looks like Google is planning to cut $200 off the regular price of both the Google Pixel 4 XL and the standard Pixel 4 over Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.
That means customers based in the US will be able to pick up a 64GB Pixel 4 for $599 rather than the $799 it currently costs, and a 64GB Pixel 4 XL would cost $699 instead of $899 − from November 29 to December 2. With $200 off, the 128GB models would come down to $699 and $799, respectively.
It isn’t clear if a similar discount will be made available in the UK, but we can hope.
In the UK, the Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage costs £699, and the 128GB model costs £769. The Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, costs £829 for 64GB of storage, and £929 with 128GB.
To reiterate though, there’s no way of telling if this is a genuine Google ad or not.
Best Buy, however, has just revealed that it will knock a staggering $400 off the price of a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL over Black Friday weekend, but to take advantage of the offer you’d have to tie yourself to either Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.
The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are both excellent handsets, but they fall short of being outstanding because they’re both held back by poor battery life. We awarded the Pixel 4 four stars (out of five) in our review, while the Pixel 4 XL scored 3.5/5.