Looking for the cheapest iPad this Christmas? This is the one to get

If you’ve got your eye on a new iPad this Black Friday, we’ve got the deal for you.

The 10.2-inch Apple iPad 2021 has dropped to just £219 on LaptopsDirect. That’s £80 off the tablet’s usual price and £100 off its original £319 RRP, saving you more than 30% in total.

The iPad (9th Gen) is just £219 in this Black Friday deal Save £100 on the 2021 iPad with this tempting Black Friday deal from LaptopsDirect. The Apple tablet originally cost £319 but is now available for just £219, saving you 31% when you shop today. LaptopsDirect

Was £319

Go to LaptopsDirect now to save almost a third on an Apple iPad in time for Christmas.

Is the Apple iPad (9th Gen) worth buying?

Small upgrades but still a great tablet Pros Wide selection of optimised apps

Very good front camera

Sharp screen Cons Design feels a little tired

Doesn’t work with newer Apple accesories

The 10.2-inch iPad 2021 is Apple’s 9th-generation iPad. This particular model listed comes in a sophisticated Space Grey shade and includes 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The tablet features a very sharp 10.2-inch Retina Display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and an oleophobic coating to limit fingerprints and smudges. It’s also compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard and 1st generation Apple Pencil (sold separately), allowing you to type, draw and scrawl handwritten notes on the iPad when tapping the touchscreen isn’t enough.

There’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the front of the tablet for taking selfies and joining video calls, with Center Stage ensuring you remain centred in the frame even when moving around the room.

Of course, we can’t leave out the A13 Bionic chip, which delivered a 20% performance increase over the previous generation iPad and includes the Neural Engine for machine learning-powered capabilities. The A13 Bionic also powers the huge selection of apps available on the iPad, from Apple’s own apps to popular third-party picks.

“The iPad 9 is a no-frills tablet that focuses on impressive performance without all the extras you’ll find on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It might not be the best tablet for spec lovers, but is still very good”, wrote editor Max Parker in our 4-star review of the tablet.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPad (9th Gen) review.

