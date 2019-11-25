What to look for when buying a new phone contract on Black Friday

Paying monthly for an expensive phone is a great way to save some dough, and there’ll be some generous offers on new phone contracts available during Black Friday 2019. These can be quite confusing, however, so we’re here to help you pick the right one.

Getting a good deal on a new phone contract can be a difficult experience. SIM-free deals are fairly simple by comparison – you can easily see how much a phone is discounted by and figure out the details of a contract after the fact. With pay-monthly contracts, making the right choice is less straightforward, but that doesn’t mean buying a phone with a contract is a bad idea.

On the contrary, when looking for a new phone there are plenty of reasons to sign up for a contract, especially one going for cheap on Black Friday. The lack of up-front costs is the main one, as for plenty of buyers it’s more convenient to pay a small amount over many months than a big lump sum. This is also a good way to buy the latest top-of-the-line smartphone at a more affordable price. Furthermore, while the initial choice is more complicated, in the long run buying a contract will be less hassle than a SIM-free phone, since all your decisions are made right from the outset.

Buying a tariff deal is a big commitment, however, as you’re essentially tied to one network and monthly plan until the phone is paid off, be that months or years. You’ll therefore need to take your time picking out the right one. As well as the small matter of what phone you actually want to buy, you’ll need to put some thought into what you’re likely to use it for.

Here’s an overview of everything you should bear in mind, to help you arrive at a decision.

How much Data is offered?

One of the good things about contract deals is that you’ll often find a lot of data up for grabs at a low price. However, you should consider how much of that data you’re actually likely to use per month, as everything you don’t consume will be wasted.

The data plan you need depends on how you will use your phone. If you’ll mainly be browsing the web or scrolling through social media, you’re unlikely to need an allowance in the double figures. On the other hand if you want to play mobile games that require an internet connection like Pokemon Go, or use your phone to stream video, you’ll need something a bit more substantial.

It’s probably better to have too much data than too little, as one-off top ups come at a pretty penny, and if you’re buying them regularly it really adds up. It might even be a good idea to look for a contract with unlimited data, so you don’t have to worry about it at all.

How many minutes and texts are provided?

Many contract deals offer you unlimited minutes and texts. However, you should be wary, as not all of them have this, and the relevant information is often hard to find, overshadowed by the declarations of generous data plans.

When social media has become such an integral part of how we communicate with one another, it perhaps makes sense that data takes priority over minutes and texts. After all, who makes regular phone calls these days?

Nonetheless, you shouldn’t get caught out with less than you need. If you’re addicted to texting or prone to chatting for long periods on the phone, make sure you pick a contract that will cater to your lifestyle.

Does the network provide coverage in your area?

This one is a biggie – a major reason to do your research. There’s nothing worse than having no signal even without a tariff, but the idea of paying for a contract deal when you don’t have coverage is enough to make us break out in a cold sweat. Being tied for months or years to a network provider that doesn’t actually provide for you is truly a nightmare scenario.

Students especially should beware: it’s no good having a phone that works when you’re at home, but not at uni, and vice versa.

Luckily, most major networks have their own coverage charts and maps, making it very easy to find out if one is suitable for you. If you’re the suspicious type, you could also head to third-party websites like Opensignal to double check.

Along with making sure the network covers your area, check the terms and conditions of your contract before you sign up. Some deals offer a guarantee of network coverage, so if you can show that you’re unable to get a signal, you might be able to cancel the contract. Even without a guarantee, many contracts have a limited window after signing up where cancellation is still possible.

Does the deal include cashback?

Many of the more expensive, larger mobile contracts come with the tempting bonus of cashback. What this essentially means is that a decent chunk of the money you pay towards your contract will eventually be refunded to you, making the deal even better value.

However, there’s usually a bit of a catch. The majority of cashback schemes require you to do the legwork yourself. What that means is you’ll need to be very organised and send in claims after a certain amount of time (the exact length varies from contract to contract). You’ll usually need to keep track of your mobile phone bills and attach them to your requests. It’s a paperwork-heavy process and there are all sorts of requirements and conditions, the breaking of which nullifies your claim.

Far more attractive are the few contracts that provide automatic cashback, automatically wiring you money at allotted times. This makes the whole process that much smoother and is definitely a big point in favour of any contract that provides it.

What extras come with the deal?

We’ve covered cashback already, but there are plenty of other freebies that networks use to try and reel you in. These are often quite significant and can definitely help seal the deal if you’re unsure which contract to go for.

Right now, for example, EE is offering a free Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K TV with certain contracts, while Vodafone is providing a 2-year subscription to your choice of a whole range of streaming services, including Prime Video and Now TV.

Meanwhile, Three is offering wireless headphones in bundle deals with some of its contracts and O2 customers gain access to O2 priority, an app that constantly spouts additional deals and freebies.

With so many goodies on offer, it can be hard to know where to turn. We recommend however, that you treat these like the cherry on top and not the main reason for picking your contract. The most important thing to ensure is that your phone will do what you want it to: any extras should be just that.

Hopefully you’re now equipped with the tools you need to find a great deal on a new phone contract this Black Friday. There are so many different deals on offer, so don’t settle for something substandard. Happy hunting!

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…