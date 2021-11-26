 large image

Logitech’s MX Master is nearly half price with this Black Friday deal

The original Logitech MX Master mouse has gone down in history as a brilliant office mouse, and you too can now experience its brilliance at a cut-price thanks to a new Black Friday deal from Amazon.

It brings the cost of the MX Master down from an RRP of £62.81 to £31.99. This offers a rather affordable solution for anyone looking for an office mouse with great ergonomics and some decent sensitivity, and we think it’s well worth considering.

Save 49% on Logitech’s marvellous MX Master mouse with this Black Friday deal

Save 49% on Logitech’s marvellous MX Master mouse with this Black Friday deal

Logitech’s original MX Master mouse has seen its price on Amazon slashed down 49% from an RRP of £62.81 down to a much more affordable £31.99 – a rather handy deal if you’re looking for a new wireless office mouse.

  • Amazon
  • Was £62.81
  • Now £31.99
View Deal

As office mice go, there aren’t many that are more well-regarded than the original Logitech MX Master. This is in part thanks to its tall and rather ergonomic stature that makes it a rather comfortable mouse to use for those long working days.

Alongside this, you’ll find a 1000 DPI sensor, complete with Logitech’s Darkfield tracking that means the MX Master is adequate for office work and is usable on practically any surface, including glass or shiny white ones.

As you can see from the Keepa graph below, it has fallen to its lowest price since September, making the Black Friday sale the perfect time to pounce.

The MX Master also has some standout features such as dual connectivity, with the MX Master being able to connect via both Bluetooth and Logitech’s Unifying Receiver. You can also pair it up with up to three devices, which is especially useful if you’re needing to flick between different laptops or PCs over the course of a working day.

Moreover, its battery life is also impressive, with the MX Master being able to last up to 40 days in a single charge. And if you are caught short when it comes to capacity, then charging it up for just four minutes will provide you with a single day’s charge.

The original Logitech MX Master looks to be a fantastic office mouse with its ergonomic form, marvellous battery life and accurate tracking. If you want a mouse to take your office setup to the next level, then it looks to be a great choice.

And, if you want to check out more Black Friday content, then the team of experts at Trusted Reviews are on hand to provide you with the best Black Friday deals that money can buy, so don’t miss out.

