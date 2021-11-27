Logitech’s G903 Lightspeed has had its price slashed for Black Friday

Logitech’s G903 Lightspeed is an incredible gaming mouse, and it’s just had an immense price cut this Black Friday thanks to Amazon.

It’s now available to pick up for just £57.99, marking out quite a hefty saving on its £129.99 RRP.

If you want a brilliant wireless gaming mouse with a sharp design, a powerful sensor and good battery life, then this should do you nicely and we’d certainly recommend that you pick it up.

Logitech’s G903 Lightspeed is one of the prettiest mice on the market featuring a symmetrical hard plastic frame with flecks of smooth metal. Its button placement looks to be pretty intuitive and the fact it can be used by lefties and right-handers alike is also a massive bonus.

You’ll also find the G903 Lightspeed is a relatively hefty mouse with a weight of 110g, although if you do want to take this down a little, then the 10g mass inside can be removed. 100g actually provides a nice middle ground between some of the much heavier gaming mice around and some slicker, lighter offerings.

If you need any more convincing the G903 Lightspeed deal is as good as we say, then take a look at the Keepa graph below that shows you its price history on Amazon:

The G903 isn’t a slouch when it comes to performance, being bundled with Logitech’s tried and tested 25,600 DPI HERO sensor, which puts plenty of other more expensive gaming mice to shame. In games, it’ll feel snappy and responsive, and Logitech’s 1ms Lightspeed wireless connection also ensures a practically zero latency connection, which is ideal for the competitive gamers out there.

If you’re a fan of RGB lighting, then you’ll be pleased to know that the G903 features a couple of lighting zones and the RGB itself looks to be bright and crisp. This mouse also features plenty of handy customisation options within Logitech’s G Hub software, and its 140 hours of battery life, even with RGB lighting on, is admirable and means the G903 Lightspeed can certainly go the distance.

If you are on the hunt for a powerful gaming mouse that can take your game to the next level, then the G903 Lightspeed should be a prime candidate.

Want to see even more of the best Black Friday deals currently available? Check out what we've found just below, you'll find discounts on offers on everything, from smart plugs to smartwatches.