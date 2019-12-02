Logitech G935 gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 now 53% off

The Logitech G935 gaming headset can take your competitive Xbox One and PS4 gaming to the next level, and they’re currently half price for Cyber Monday.

The Logitech G935 has been happily tootling along at or near its £159.99 RRPG for much of the year. Right now, however, these over-ear gaming headphones are going for just £75. That’s a saving of £84.99, or 53%.

Logitech G935 for half price Logitech G935 for £75 (53% off) Wireless gaming headphones with meaty 50 mm drivers and 7.1 surround emulation

Which is great, because by most accounts the Logitech G935 is worth every penny of its original price. This is a high class set of gaming headphones, with a comfy fit, great sound quality, and a solid selection of connectivity options.

50 mm Pro-G drivers ensure an expansive sound profile, while DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound support will give you that 7.1 surround effect. Your opponents won’t be sneaking up on you in a hurry.

It’ll work with pretty much any gaming system you have, which isn’t always the case. The provision of a USB dongle enables the G935 to work wirelessly with PC, PS4 or Switch, while there’s a physical 3.5mm cable if you’re an Xbox One player (or you play your Switch primarily in handheld mode).

A flip-out mic in the left earpiece will take care of voice chat. Oh, and there’s customisable RGB lighting, if you like that sort of thing. Thats’s a feature for a certain type of PC gamer, perhaps.

You also get 12 hours of battery life, so the Logitech G935 should be able to stand up to extended gaming sessions without running low on juice.

