Loads more Black Friday deals just landed on eBay

eBay is ramping up its deals offerings ahead of Black Friday. Meanwhile, we’re doing our best to pick out some of the best offers and savings for you.

There’s up to 51% off big names, from Google to Dyson to Samsung, with offers on just about everything. These are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on eBay so far.

Currently, eBay is offering free delivery on most of the site’s Black Friday deals too, so there are even more savings to be made.

Discounted Dyson — Only £129

Firstly, this deal represents a great opportunity to bag a top quality cleaner for less. This refurbished Dyson V6 Animal vacuum cleaner, at £129 on Ebay, via the Official Dyson Outlet, represents a cheaper way to get your hands on a Dyson. Especially when compared to the £350 launch price.

It’s a product we gave four and a half stars in our review. We recommend it as a versatile cleaner for small houses.

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless vacuum cleaner Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner You can get your hands on this refurbished Dyson for less. The Dyson V6 Animal is available via the Official Dyson Outlet, on Ebay, for just £129.

Get a Google Home Hub half price

“Hey Google, where can I get hold of a Google Home Hub, in charcoal, for only £49?”

SmartHomeUK, on eBay, have discounted Google Home Hubs from £99 to £49. That’s pretty much half price. If you’re in the market for home assistant tech, then this is a great price and a great value offering.

Google Home Hub in charcoal Google Home Hub in charcoal You can get your hands on a little assistance from Google for less, with this Home Hub discounted to £49.

A Lenovo laptop for less — Only £119 for this bundle deal

If you’re looking for a laptop, eBay are hosting a fantastic Black Friday deal on this Lenovo IdeaPad S130.

It comes complete with 12 months Microsoft Office 365 for only £119. That’s amazingly cheap for a great, simple laptop from Lenovo.

Even better, the Microsoft Office suite is already installed, so there’s no faff when you un-box your new laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad S130 Office bundle Lenovo IdeaPad S130 Office bundle Grab this Lenovo S130 for less in eBay's Black Friday sale.

Dental hygiene half price — This Oral-B tooth brush is only £49

Next up, this Oral-B Smart 5 5000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush is pretty much half price. Down from £99 to £49.

It’s also possible to connect this Oral-B brush up to an app on your phone. Dental hygiene has never been smarter.

Oral-B Smart 5 5000 CrossAction Toothbrush Oral-B Smart 5 5000 CrossAction Toothbrush You can get your hands (and your teeth) on this Oral-B tooth brush half price in this Black Friday deal.

Save £50 on this Samsung smart TV

Finally, this Samsung UE43RU7100KX 43 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has had £50 knocked off ahead of Black Friday.

It’s a solid mid-range set that supports HDR10+ and offers sharp 4K images. Now, it’s only £349.

Samsung UE43RU7100KX 43 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Samsung UE43RU7100KX 43 4K Ultra HD Smart TV You can save on this Samsung TV set, now only £349.

