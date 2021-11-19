 large image

Light up your home with this Philips Smart Lightstrip Black Friday deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Amazon’s dashed the Philips Hue White and Colour Smart Lightstrip’s price with a fresh early Black Friday deal.

If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your home, this Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip has you covered, and all for a fraction of the original retail price.

The Lightstrip itself is two-metres long with a one-metre extension, with LED bulbs. LED bulbs are highly efficient, which means you’re getting more light while using less electricity, making them a better choice for your overall electricity consumption.

You also won’t need to worry about installing anything else external, as the Hue Lightstrips work out of the box and can be used with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app.

Using the app, you can light up your room with a choice of over 16 million colours, giving you the ability to pick the perfect shade for your mood. The lights can be easily bent and cut – at the indicated positions – and using the adhesive tape you can stick up your new Lightstrip anywhere your heart desires.

You’re also more than welcome to sync up your lights to your chosen media, whether that be games, a TV show or music. Experience a whole new level of immersion as your favourite game leaps of the screen and into your room, or chill out and watch the beat of a song play out on your walls.

Finally, you even have the choice of controlling the Philips Hue Smartlight with your own voice, as it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit devices.

This Smart Lightstrip by Philips just saw a cracking Black Friday discount

This Smart Lightstrip by Philips just saw a cracking Black Friday discount

If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your home, this Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip has you covered, and all for a fraction of the original retail price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £89.98
  • Now just £59.99
View Deal

With a price drop of £30, we don’t think this deal will last that long, so you might want to jump on it fast if you’re interested.

If you’re after even more great Black Friday deals, keep coming back to Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be posting the best deals we can find all month.

