Life finds a way in this Nintendo Switch bundle with Labo, Jurassic World and a case for just £299

Fans of LEGO and Jurassic World will find a lot to love with this Nintendo Switch bundle from Argos this Cyber Monday.

To celebrate the conclusion of this utterly ludicrous Black Friday weekend, Argos is offering one of the finest Nintendo Switch bundles we’ve seen emerge in the past few days.

While it doesn’t include a blockbuster game along the lines of Pokemon Sword, it does feature a charming adventure in the form of LEGO Jurassic World alongside a Labo kit of your choice and a case to keep the console secure whilst on the move.

‘The open-ended nature and discovery-driven creativity of Nintendo Labo sets it apart from anything else out there. Provided you have the patience for it, your efforts will be rewarded countless times over,’ reads our 5/5 review of the experimental cardboard product.

While Nintendo Labo didn’t exactly set the world on fire, it’s unlike anything we’ve ever played and a perfect little adventure for kids and adults alike. It takes some effort though, with more time being dedicated to building them than actually playing, think of it like LEGO with a gaming twist.

This console is the new-and-improved version of the hybrid machine, boasting an improved battery life which should give you a handful of extra hours when gaming on the move. It already has a huge library of fantastic games, so much so that you’re honestly spoilt for choice.

