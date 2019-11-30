LG’s OLED TVs are an absolute steal on Black Friday weekend US

Pulling the trigger on an OLED television can be a hard sell, when even the entry level models are usually well above $1,500. Well, the Black Friday weekend sales sales are softening the blow significantly.

You can still get great discounts on the LG B9 and LG C9 OLED television sets boasting some of the best display technology in the business today. The luxury LG E9 is also on sale over the weekend.

As well as those 4K visuals, both the LG B9 and LG C9 OLED sets include marquee features like Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant and Alexa support. There’s also sought after features like AI Sound, support for WiSA and HDMI 2.1.

So what’s the difference. Well, the B9 is the starter set. It doesn’t house a 2nd-gen α9 processor, opting for the 2nd-gen α7 processor with AI. It means the set is cheaper but does it does mean that the picture quality isn’t as good as the other OLEDs in the range.

The top-of-the-range LG E9 is also significantly discounted, amazingly dropping below $2000. Our reviewer calls it “one of the most comprehensive of TV packages you’ll see in 2019,” and afforded it a perfect five stars.

Newegg is selling the 55-inch version of the LG B9 set for $1,149, which is a $450 saving on the retail price of $1,599. Meanwhile, if you’re shopping via Amazon Prime, you can get the 55 LG C9 55-inch from $1,496.00. Amazon will sell you a 55-inch LG E9 for $1,996.99.

In our review of the 2019 LG C9 OLED television, we gave it a five star review, praising the impressive image accuracy, amazing blacks and contrast.

Our reviewer concluded: “This state-of-the-art 4K OLED TV delivers AI-enhanced picture and sound, and a smart platform that’s as comprehensive as it is clever. The SDR and HDR images are both superb, and it’s only the lack of HDR10+ support that disappoints.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …