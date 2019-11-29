LG Gram 17 Black Friday deal – £150 off one of 2019’s greatest laptops

The LG Gram 17 Black Friday deal is one of the best opportunities to get an outstanding 17-inch laptop at a very reasonable £1399 price, seeing a significant £150 discount.

The LG Gram 17 was one of our favourite laptops of 2019, particularly because it only weighs an incredibly lightweight 1340g despite rocking a huge 17-inch display and form factor.

You also get a free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription if you bag this LG Gram 17 deal, as well as a £70 discount on Microsoft Office Home & Student if you choose to buy it.

LG Gram 17 Black Friday deal LG Gram 17 (17Z990) laptop + 6 month Spotify Premium streaming subscription The LG Gram 17 is one of our favourite laptops of 2019, weighing only 1340g despite having a massive and gorgeous 17-inch display. With an Intel 8th Gen Core i7-8565U processor, it also offers an excellent performance easily powerful enough for students and office workers

The LG Gram 17 packs a serious punch when it comes to performance, with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 8GB RAM making it perfect for students and office workers who want to plough through basic tasks such as web browsing, typing up essays and running various apps.

It’s also a perfect laptop for video streaming with the large and stunning 17-inch display rocking a superb Quad HD (2560 x 1600) resolution, which offers a superior picture to your typical Full HD laptop screen.

Unlike many modern day laptops, there are lots and lots of ports on this excellent laptop including USB 3.1, USC Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and a headphone jack.

We gave the LG Gram 17 a 9 out of 10 (4.5 stars) rating when we reviewed it earlier this year and said in our verdict, “The LG Gram 17 is the very best 17-inch lifestyle laptop on the market thanks to its outstandingly lightweight frame and stellar performance.”

The only features that prevented the LG Gram 17 from attaining a perfect score were the average 512GB SSD storage and the middling 8-hour battery life – otherwise this 17-inch laptop would have got full marks.

And with the LG Gram 17 Black Friday deal offering this laptop with a £150 discount, there’s no better time to buy, especially if you fancy a 17-inch laptop that is incredibly lightweight.

