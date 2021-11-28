Let’s build a Black Friday gaming PC with these great discounted parts

While the global chip shortage continues to cause a lot of problems for PC enthusiasts, there are still some deals out there, so here are some ideas for putting together a gaming PC for as little money as possible.

Unfortunately, the world has determined that budget PC gaming is on hold for a bit yet, and of course the GPU problem persists.

Still, as a bit of Black Friday fun we’ve gathered some of the best deals that will leave you with a solid gaming PC. If you were actually building a machine based on this, you would almost certainly be able to save money with bits you already own. Keyboards and mice are a good way to save a few quid, as we’ve picked really good but pricey models.

The CPU: Intel i5 12600K

This isn’t the only Alder Lake processor we’ve seen with a good discount this Black Friday, but because we wanted to pull together something a bit more affordable we’re skipping some of the more expensive i7 deals. That said, feel free to check out the i9 12900K offer.

This i5 has plenty of grunt for gaming and productivity and while this isn’t a massive discount, this is a brand new line of processors so any saving is worthwhile, and rare, given the current tech climate.

Intel’s i5 Alder Lake CPU sees Black Friday discount The Intel Core i5-12600K CPU is an ideal option for gamers, especially following its Black Friday discount, which sees it fall to the lowest price yet. The new Intel chip supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, ensuring your gaming PC is future-proofed for the foreseeable future. Overclockers

Save £19

Now £259.99 View Deal

The motherboard: Gigabyte Z690

Given socket LGA 1700 is fairly new, and quite premium, it’s somewhat good news that the Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X motherboard is a reasonable £200. We’re about to start a load of testing on these Z690 boards, but stock is a slight issue. Even so, eBuyer says this board will be in stock from Tuesday. It’s not discounted, but it’s an affordable option that uses DDR4 RAM, which we’ve also addressed later in this article.

The cheapest LGA 1700 motherboard out there Not a discount, as such, but a decent price for one of the new 12th gen Intel boards. This one has pretty much everything you’ll need, at least for now. It’s DDR4 only, but that will save you money eBuyer

£199.98 View Deal

The GPU: Literally anything you can scare up

At this point, expecting a discount on a GPU for Black Friday is a bit like hoping the Beatles will get back together (impossible, for a number of reasons). Even finding a graphics card for its retail price is like pushing treacle up a hill. We did manage to find a GTX 1660 Ti in stock at eBuyer so if you have no other option it’s a solution. It’s £429.99 though and the RTX 3070 is supposed to retail at £469. Honestly, we’re as infuriated as you are.

Just about the only GPU we could find We can’t believe it’s come to this, but yeah this is the cheapest GPU we can find that’s in stock right now. Honestly, we’re livid. eBuyer

£429.99 View Deal

The cooler: NZXT Kraken X53

Scan’s amazing deal on the Kraken X53 means its our pick for this system. However, it’s not totally straightforward because the LGA 1700 socket isn’t compatible with the X53 out of the box. However, NZXT are great and will send you a new bracket, you need to submit a ticket to them with your cooler serial and some proof of purchase for your motherboard and the cooler. A bit of a hassle, but the £70 saving makes it worthwhile.

Don’t miss a near half price deal on this NZXT All-In-One water cooler for Black Friday If you’re in need of an all-in-one water cooler this Black Friday, SCAN has you covered with this marvellous NZXT Kraken X53 for nearly half price. It’s available for £79.99 as opposed to the usual full £149.99 asking price. SCAN

Was £149.99

£79.99 View Deal

The memory: Corsair DDR4 16GB

As we’ve picked the Alder Lake CPU you might be wondering why we’ve gone for DDR4. Well, because it’s cheaper, frankly. While the speed of DDR5 will become apparent over the next year or so, for now the RAM is too costly to really justify, and this article is all about reducing cost as much as possible. The Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB kit is only £66.98 on Black Friday, which is a steal. Buy two, get 32GB for a sane price. It’s got RGB too, which should keep your eyes entertained on cold winter nights.

Grab some Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB RAM for less this Black Friday If you’re in need of some speedy DDR4 RAM for Black Friday, this deal from SCAN on a 16GB 3200MHz kit from Corsair should have you covered. You can now get two sticks for £66.98 as opposed to the usual £79.57 RRP. SCAN

Was £79.57

£66.98 View Deal

The storage: WD_BLACK 1TB SSD

The £75 saving on the WD_BLACK 1TB is good on its own. It’s a decent Gen4 drive that, while not the fastest, should be more than capable of a gaming rig. The added bonus is that you get Battlefield 2042 included free. You might want some extra storage if you’re playing a lot of games at the same time, but it’s a good start and a decent boot drive.

Save £75 on this 1TB SSD with Battlefield 2042 included free For a little under £120 you can pick up this Western Digital Black 1TB SSD and you’ll get a PC copy of Battlefield 2042 included for free. We think this is an absolutely cracking deal, and a free game is just an extra reason to consider it. Western Digital

£119.99, save £75 View Deal

The power supply: Corsair CX-F 750W 80 Plus Bronze modular

There’s a cracking deal on this Corsair CX-F 750W 80 Plus Bronze modular right now at eBuyer. For £52 you can buy enough Watts to run most systems. It’s got some absolutely pointless RGB on it, but it wins by being fully modular, which will save you lots of case hassle.

Save loads on this Corsair modular PSU A good deal here, save £27.51 on Corsair’s fabulous CX750F PSU. It’s got RGB, it’s got modular connectors and it’s a sensible price. Snap this up while you can. eBuyer

£52.98 was £80.49 View Deal

The mouse: Logitech G502 Lightspeed

The Lightspeed range of wireless mice are really worth the investment. Amazon has done its usual deep discount this year, and the G502 is £79.99 now. We’re not saying that’s a budget option, but it will also last a lot longer than a cheap wired model. Plus, wireless with Lightspeed is actually practical, which makes this one of our go-to selections.

Save £50 on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed in this stonker of a Black Friday deal Logitech’s rather powerful flagship gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, has seen its price slashed by £50 down to £79.99 from its £129.99 RRP in this rather handy Black Friday deal. Amazon

Was £129.99

£79.99 View Deal

The keyboard: Corsair K100

The brutal fact these days is that a gaming keyboard can cost quite a bit. That said, pick right and you’ll have a friend for life. The Corsair K100 is a bit spenny at £179.98, but it’s got everything a real gamer needs and, honestly, Corsair keyboard feel like they’d be good in a home invasion, such is their solid construction.

Experience speedy inputs at a lower price with the Corsair K100 in this cracking Black Friday deal Corsair’s K100 offers up some rather speedy inputs thanks to its opto-mechanical switches and it’s now had its price slashed for Black Friday, bringing it down by £39 or so from an RRP of £214 to £174.98. Amazon

Was £214

£179.98 View Deal

The case: Anything you like

You might have one already, but if you don’t there are so many options that us recommending one is just pointless. You might want white, with no clear side panel and we’d suggest black with a cracking great sheet of perspex on the side. You’ll find something, just make sure it’s big enough to take all your bits. That’s good life advice generally, always make sure there’s room for your bits…