Less cash more kit with the Ninja Black Friday exclusive appliances

As with its sister company, Shark, Ninja doesn’t just discount its products for Black Friday, it creates special edition versions that add extras.

This year, all of the models are finished in blue, rather than the standard black. Here’s what you can get.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ BN800UKDB

Blender or food processor? How about both? The Shark BN800UK proved, with a 4.5-star review, that this machine could handle everything, shipping with blender and food processor jugs, plus AutoIQ modes that took care of chopping, mixing and blending automatically.

Given that the original came with so much, this Black Friday special only throws in an apron extra. However, while this model should cost £199.99, this edition costs just £129.99. This makes it one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L OP500UKDBBL

An excellent all-rounder, the Ninja OP500UK scored 4.5 stars in our review. It’s the ultimate kitchen cooker: air-fryer, grill, slow cooker, pressure cooker and oven. Oh, and you can dehydrate in it and even make yoghurt.

This Black Friday edition adds a free roasting sling (makes it easier to get larger bits of meat out), silicone mitts and an apron.

Normally retailing for £229.99, this model sells for £179.99.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UKDB

We’ve reviewed the 7.5-litre Dual Zone Air fryer, but not the newer larger version that the AF400UKDB is based on. This model ups the size to 9.5-litres of cooking space split between two drawers.

This configuration means that you can use the entire space to cook one type of food (according to Ninja, you can fit a 2kg chicken in each drawer), use half the space for smaller meals, or even cook two different items at different temperatures and times.

This model adds multi-layer racks and an apron into the mix. It would normally sell for £229.99 but this model costs just £179.99