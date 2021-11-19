 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Less cash more kit with the Ninja Black Friday exclusive appliances

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

As with its sister company, Shark, Ninja doesn’t just discount its products for Black Friday, it creates special edition versions that add extras.

This year, all of the models are finished in blue, rather than the standard black. Here’s what you can get.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ BN800UKDB

Blender or food processor? How about both? The Shark BN800UK proved, with a 4.5-star review, that this machine could handle everything, shipping with blender and food processor jugs, plus AutoIQ modes that took care of chopping, mixing and blending automatically.

Given that the original came with so much, this Black Friday special only throws in an apron extra. However, while this model should cost £199.99, this edition costs just £129.99. This makes it one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Get the Ninja BN800UKDB 3-in-1 Food Processor with a free apron for £129.99

Get the Ninja BN800UKDB 3-in-1 Food Processor with a free apron for £129.99

  • Ninja
  • Was £199.99
  • £129.99
View Deal

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L OP500UKDBBL

An excellent all-rounder, the Ninja OP500UK scored 4.5 stars in our review. It’s the ultimate kitchen cooker: air-fryer, grill, slow cooker, pressure cooker and oven. Oh, and you can dehydrate in it and even make yoghurt.

This Black Friday edition adds a free roasting sling (makes it easier to get larger bits of meat out), silicone mitts and an apron.

Normally retailing for £229.99, this model sells for £179.99.

Get the Ninja OP500UKDBBL multi food cooker with free accessories for just £179.99

Get the Ninja OP500UKDBBL multi food cooker with free accessories for just £179.99

  • Shark
  • Was £229.99
  • £179.99
View Deal

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UKDB

We’ve reviewed the 7.5-litre Dual Zone Air fryer, but not the newer larger version that the AF400UKDB is based on. This model ups the size to 9.5-litres of cooking space split between two drawers.

This configuration means that you can use the entire space to cook one type of food (according to Ninja, you can fit a 2kg chicken in each drawer), use half the space for smaller meals, or even cook two different items at different temperatures and times.

This model adds multi-layer racks and an apron into the mix. It would normally sell for £229.99 but this model costs just £179.99

Get the dual-drawer Ninja AF400UKDB air fryer with accessories for just £179.99

Get the dual-drawer Ninja AF400UKDB air fryer with accessories for just £179.99

  • Shark
  • Was £229.99
  • £179.99
View Deal

You might like…

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 6 hours ago
Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Reece Bithrey 7 hours ago
This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
The powerful Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse gets an impressive Black Friday cut

The powerful Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse gets an impressive Black Friday cut

Reece Bithrey 8 hours ago
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.