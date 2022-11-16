Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now an excellent stocking filler with this Black Friday discount

The stylish Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa has just been given the early Black Friday treatment over at Currys, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices yet.

Right now the svelte smart clock can be yours for just £22.99, a whopping £37 reduction over the previous asking price of £59.99.

If you’re on the lookout for a similar smart home product and the Smart Clock Essential doesn’t quite cut it, then you can check out our live updated list of the best Black Friday deals before the event kicks off.

At this price however you’re getting a low cost Alexa smart speaker with a classic alarm clock interface that allows it to be the ideal bedside companion for anyone who struggles to deal with these darker mornings.

You might be wondering what it is that separates the Smart Clock Essential from something similar like the Echo Show 5. To that end, I’d argue that the Echo Show series is best placed for those who also want to watch the occasional bit of content on their smart device, and maybe look up some recipes for when they’re hard at work in the kitchen.

The Smart Clock Essential on the other hand is designed to be an audio-first device and better suited for responding to voice commands. For instance, there’s an alarm button on the top of the device that lets you toggle your next morning alarm with one swift motion.

You won’t have to worry about being kept up by the display either as it automatically dims and brightens to suit whichever setting it’s placed in. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to access all of your other smart home products, like Philips Hue Lighting, simply by using voice commands.

It’s worth noting that Currys is also offering six months of Apple TV Plus for free when you buy the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for new and returning customers. As an added bonus on top of your purchase, it’s a hard one to beat.

At just £22.99, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is easily one of the best value Alexa-powered speakers you can get this Black Friday, and the ideal low-cost gift for anyone who appreciates a good smart home bargain.

