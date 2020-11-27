Lenovo’s Google Assistant Smart Clock Essential gets hefty Black Friday price cut

Currys has chopped £30 off this nifty little smart clock, getting you Google Assistant by your bed for just £19.99.

The Smart Clock Essential is a toned-down version of Lenovo’s Smart Clock, ditching the colour display for a more bedside table-friendly device. Currently, in the Currys Black Friday sale, you can save £30, bringing the normal £49.99 price down to an impressive £19.99.

DEAL: Bag the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant for £19.99 – Save £30 (eBay)

This is an ideal choice if you want to add some smarts to your bedroom, but aren’t keen on adding extra screens and even cameras around. This is trying to be as basic-looking as possibly, but still offering a load of smart features that’ll make it a fantastic bedroom companion.

While it might look like a regular digital alarm clock, this has Google Assistant built-in. That means you can ask it questions (Hey Google, what’s the weather like?) and it’ll reply. If you have smart home kit – maybe a few Hue bulbs – you can also use this to control them. You’ll also be able to ask it to set alarms, timers, reminders and more detailed routines.

There’s an onboard speaker for music, podcasts and whatnot and you can group it with other Chromecast speakers to play tunes or news throughout your house. Thankfully, you can easily mute the mic so you won’t accidentally set the assistant off while you’re sleeping.

We also appreciate the handy USB-A port on the back, which will be ideal for charging a phone, pair of wireless earbuds or a smartwatch.

DEAL: Bag the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant for £19.99 – Save £30 (eBay)

On the front there’s an LED panel showing the time and weather, along with the day and whether you have an alarm set. This isn’t a colourful display, but a monochrome one to be far less distracting.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.