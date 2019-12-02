It’s getting far easier, and importantly cheaper, to add some smarts to your home. Take this clever Lenovo Smart Display for example, which gives you access to the excellent Google Assistant.

In this best Cyber Monday deal, you can bag the display for a mere £79 – that’s a whopping saving of £80 from its usual £159 RRP. Can’t say fairer than that, can you?

Lenovo Smart Display Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch w/ Google Assistant This clever display adds the Google Assistant into your home and acts as a speaker and photo frame. Grab it now with this £80 saving.

With its 8-inch display, access to Google Photos and punchy speaker, this display is a hub not only to control things like smart lights and thermostats but also a way to listen to music and podcasts.

There’s the Google Assistant here too, so you can ask it things like, ‘what’s the weather like?’ or ‘how is my calendar looking today?’.

Other features include a 5MP front camera for video calls through the Google Duo app, two mics and the ability to put it either in a vertical or horizontal orientation.

One of our favourites ways to utilise these Google displays is as a high-tech digital photo frame. It’ll pull in your snaps from Google Photos and display them in a lovely slideshow, constantly updating itself when you take more. For instance, you could take a load of snaps on a holiday and then return home to them already being available on the Smart Display.

While we haven’t reviewed this smaller 8-inch version, we did go in-depth with the larger 10-inch model. We scored it 4/5, highlighting its great screen, the dedicated smart home controls it offers and how it is good for video calls.

If you want something smaller, then the Lenovo Smart Clock has also had its price cut this Black Friday shopping weekend. You can now grab it for £39.99.

Lenovo Smart Clock Lenovo Smart Clock Handy Google Assistant Smart Clock with a 4-inch touchscreen. Now at a seriously tempting Black Friday price.

