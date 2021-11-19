 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet has seen a brilliant Black Friday price drop

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is one of our favourite Chromebooks, and it’s seen a pretty decent price cut for Black Friday.

You can now pick it up for just £199.99 from Amazon, providing a pretty substantial drop from its RRP of £279.99.

This looks to be the Chromebook Duet’s lowest price within the last three months, offering you the chance to get a brilliant ChromeOS experience on the cheap, which is particularly handy for students.

This Chromebook Duet `features a handy 2-in-1 design, meaning you can use it as either a laptop or a tablet, providing the best of both worlds in such a portable machine.

Its octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T processor will provide decent performance for casual computing, and its blend of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is enough for holding on to files, but may seem a little stingy to some.

For such a cheap Chromebook, the 10.1 inch FHD IPS display that the Chromebook Duet offers provides some sharp and punchy colours. It’s on this front where Chromebooks usually fall down, so to get such a decent display on such an affordable laptop is quite the plus point.

Battery life here also looks to be rather good, with the Chromebook Duet exceeding our ten hour benchmark for laptops by lasting a remarkable 13 hours in total. Do note that attaching the type cover keyboard will reduce the battery life, but this should still last a working day comfortably.

As our Computing & Gaming Editor Ryan Jones concluded in his Lenovo Chromebook Duet review:

“The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid. With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is a fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”

This £80 saving on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet certainly is appealing, so if you are wanting to get a machine for casual computing on the cheap, we’d say to act on this pretty quickly.

Be sure to check back with us here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.

