The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has seen its first Black Friday discount and it makes for a very tempting prospect.

Black Friday is the perfect time to add some smarts to your home and this dinky Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is an ideal starting point.

It allows you to control your home via voice controls and use Google Assistant to set a timer, check your calendar or ask about the weather.

Google Assistant works with around 50,000 smart home devices, including lights, plugs, cameras and thermostats. You can also group your Smart Clock with other Chromecast speakers, so you can listen to music throughout the house.

It’s time to get Smart, with the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Save over £20 on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 in the run-up to Black Friday with this amazing deal. Currys

Was £59.99

Now just £34.99 View Deal

The Smart Clock comes packed with an LED 4-inch touchscreen display, which should easily fit into the background on your bedside table or on the counter in the kitchen.

Cleverly, the display will lower its brightness as the room gets darker so you won’t have to worry about it lighting up a room during a movie marathon – or while you’re trying to sleep.

You can also use the Sunrise Alarm feature, which will slowly amp up the brightness of the display before the alarm sounds, giving you an easier start in the mornings.

This cute little alarm clock can be muted at any time, which means that there is no chance of it listening in to your day to day conversations, according to Lenovo. There is also no camera feature on the Smart Clock 2, so you can rest easy knowing it’s being as unobtrusive as possible.

The Smart Clock 2 also is made of 85% recycled plastic throughout, with this grey model coming with the power adaptor in the box. And while it’s not part of this deal, you can also buy a Qi wireless charging stand for the Clock, which comes with wireless charging.

Make sure you keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews in the run-up and during Black Friday for even more amazing deals.