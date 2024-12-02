Don’t pay more than £150 for a Chromebook with this incredible Lenovo deal

Today is your final chance to bag a deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon, meaning there’s no time to waste. If you’ve got your eye out for a new Chromebook, then we’ve got a jaw-dropping offer for you.

Amazon has slashed a whopping 40% off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 in the annual sale. This takes the usual £249.99 cost of the laptop down to an unbeatable £149.

Was £249.99

£149 View Deal

Shop before midnight to save £100.99 on this 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook.

US shoppers haven’t been left out either. Shop on Amazon US today to save $40 in the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale and take the laptop home for just $179.99.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is a 2024 Chromebook from Lenovo. This particular model is powered by a MediaTek chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The lightweight laptop weighs just 1.3kg and is 18.6mm thin, making it ideal for working and consuming entertainment on the go. The 14-inch FHD display is paired with front-facing speakers tuned by Waves Audio for watching TV and movies from your favourite apps and streaming services.

Meanwhile, Chrome OS gives you access to the wide range of apps available within the Google Play Store, making it easy to access all your favourite productivity and entertainment apps.

Along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, there’s an array of physical connections on this Chromebook. That includes USB Type-A, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader.

We haven’t reviewed this Chromebook ourselves but the device has received rave reviews on Amazon, earning an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Customers praised the laptop’s functionality, ease of use and value for money.

