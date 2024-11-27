The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

Anyone on the hunt for a true laptop bargain this Black Friday should consider this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook.

As part of its Black Friday offering, Amazon has slashed the price of the £399 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook by more than half, currently available for just £169.99. That’s a healthy £230 discount compared to its RRP, making it a true Black Friday steal.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is a hybrid device, sporting an 11-inch tablet-like body that you can use as a tablet while slotting it into a solid keyboard case turns it into a full-blown Chromebook laptop.

That also explains why it’s powered by the mobile-focused Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor instead of something from either Intel or AMD as you’d find on full-fat laptops.

It seems like a modest spec, especially when paired with just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but that’s the beauty of Google’s ChromeOS; it’s an impressive lightweight operating system, using the cloud for most of the heavy lifting in day-to-day use.

Besides, it still packs impressive hardware with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel-packed 2K (2000 x 1200) resolution and a maximum brightness of 400nits that should be fine for use in most environments. It’s also impressively lightweight for a laptop at just 7.9mm thick and 946g, making it way easier to transport than your average Windows 11 laptop.

The main reason to opt for this Chromebook, or any Chromebook for that matter, is battery life; the IdeaPad Duet 3 can last a full 12 hours before needing a charger in most cases, negating the need to scramble for a charger halfway through your working day.

To further sweeten the deal, you’ll also find built-in stylus support, allowing the IdeaPad Duet 3 to transform into a fully fledged drawing tablet when paired with the Lenovo USI Pen 2 – though that is sold separately.