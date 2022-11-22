Lego Star Wars on Switch is a Black Friday bargain thanks to this deal

One of the best games for the Nintendo Switch is now on sale in the Black Friday sale.

The run-up to the Black Friday shopping day has brought in so many gaming deals it’s hard to keep track, but we would be remiss if we didn’t tell you about this fantastic saving on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the Nintendo Switch.

This game usually costs £34.99, but thanks to the sale it’s now dropped to £24.99 – a saving of £10.

If you’re still in the market for more tech-related deals, make sure you check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday deals. We will be updating this page throughout the entire sale whenever we find another cracking discount.

Save £10 on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in the run-up to Black Friday There has never been a better time to upgrade your games library, as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now on sale thanks to Black Friday. Currys

Save £10 with this deal

Now only £24.99 View Deal

This game takes you to a galaxy far far away, giving players the chance to play through all nine films in the Star Wars Saga, from the underwater city of Otoh Gunga to the deserts of Tatooine.

We gave this game a whopping 4.5 stars and it’s featured in several of our Gaming Best Lists thanks to all the massive and sprawling levels you can explore, almost all of which are filled with collectables and easter eggs. This game can also be played on your own or in co-op mode, and thanks to the light-hearted design and dialogue, we think it’s one of the best family-friendly titles out there.

Since it’s a great game choice for children and adults alike, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some stocking stuffers in the run-up to the holidays.

If that isn’t tempting enough already, we haven’t been able to find a better deal for the Nintendo Switch variation of this game, meaning that you may want to snatch it up now before it’s gone.

Best Black Friday Deals