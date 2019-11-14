Keep your house sparkling clean for £100 less this Christmas with this cracking vacuum cleaner deal from Currys PC World. Pick up a Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner for just £299 in one of the best Black Friday deals and say goodbye to cords and bags for good.

This deal is actually a part of Currys PC World’s Black Friday price guarantee and their Price Match guarantee. This means the company will not raise the price closer to Black Friday and will price match the offer if you find the tool cheaper at any UK retailer, online or in store.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday Deal Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Save 25% on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner with 40 minutes battery and five different heads and tools with this amazing deal from Currys PC World.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is an excellent cordless vacuum cleaner with up to 40 minutes of run time, a 0.54-litre bin with a hygienic dirt ejector in place of a bag and is certified allergy and asthma friendly.

The vacuum cleaner comes with five different heads and tools to sweep up all manner of surfaces and can convert to a handheld device in seconds.

We were endlessly impressed by the Dyson V8 Absolute, giving the cleaner five stars in our review and praising the upgrades Dyson had made from its predecessor:

“We loved the power and versatility of the Dyson’s V6 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, with only minor caveats of shortish battery life and occasionally tricky bin emptying. Enter the new Dyson V8 Absolute, promising more power, double the run time and easier bin emptying. Clearly, Dyson has been listening”.

In fact, we hailed the Dyson V8 Absolute “the gold standard for cordless vacuum cleaners – there’s no doubting that. It excels in every possible way and sets a very high bar”.

While Dyson has released the V10 since then, there’s no beating the value for money you get with the V8 and, unless you’re serious about cleaning, you’re probably best saving yourself £200 and going with the five star V8.

At 25% off, this Dyson V8 Absolute deal is not to be missed. Pick up the do-it-all vacuum cleaner now for just £299 at Currys PC World to take advantage of this fantastic offer.

