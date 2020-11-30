Last chance to save big on Amazon’s Fire range of very affordable tablets

Cyber Monday is a great time to bag cheap stuff on Amazon, especially if it’s some of the brand’s own tech – Fire tablets for example.

These Fire tablets are gateways to loads of Amazon content on the go and they come in various sizes and with varying price tags. You can spend as little as £34.99 if you want the very cheapest model, or more if you’re after something a little more skilled.

Deal: Fire HD 8 – Now £54.99 – Was £89.99

Deal: Fire HD 8 Kids – Was £139.99, now just £84.99 (save £55)

Deal: Fire 7 – Just £34.99

Deal: Fire HD 10 – £89.99, down from £149.99

Deal: Fire HD 10 Kids – Down from £149.99, down to £89.99

While these tablets run Android, they’re quite different from your usual slates. They’re very focussed on media, with a completely new UI that puts books, films, tv shows and more right at the front. This will certainly appeal to those who use lots of Amazon services, like Prine Video and Kindle as your content will be synced across without any fuss. if you start a movie on your Fire Stick, for example, you can finish it on your tablet. Same goes for a book – start it on a Kindle, finish it on the Fire tablet.

They have access to an App Store too, though it’s different from the Google Play store you might have on your phone. This is an Amazon-specific store and has numerous games, media apps and so on. It’s not full of productivity apps, but that’s not really the point of these tablets.

They’re all fairly durable too, with plastic bodies and colourful options. The Kids version comes with a rubber case, ideal if your kids like to throw your tech around.

