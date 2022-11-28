 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to save a whopping £600 off this new Panasonic OLED TV

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday is over but that doesn’t mean the deals have stopped. As Cyber Monday gets underway, we’ve got this deal for a 65-inch Panasonic OLED to tell you about.

This brand new OLED TV from Panasonic has had a big reduction, initially priced at £2099, it’s had a huge £600 taken of its price to bring it to £1499.

For more of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, check out our page that’s tracking all the best deals that are live.

Get £600 off this Panasonic OLED TV

Get £600 off this Panasonic OLED TV

This entry-level OLED has had a huge £600 wiped off its RRP at Amazon

  • Amazon UK
  • Was £2099
  • Now £1499
View Deal

The LZ800 is a brand new OLED for 2022 that functions as Panasonic’s fifth and cheapest TV within its OLED series. It carries many of the same features as the step-up models with its multi-HDR format support ensuring it can optimise any HDR content that comes its way as best as it possibly can, with its support or Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR10+.

Panasonic’s OLEDs are known for their filmic picture quality having been used by Hollywood studios to grade their films, and the LZ800 supports the Filmmaker mode that presents films and TV series as they were meant to look with no processing added. The HCX Pro AI processor is the same as the models above it, helping to produce natural and colourful images.

It’s not short of features either, with smarts in built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, while the My Home Screen interface supports entertainment apps such as Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+. Gamers can take advantage of higher end features such as VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and ALLM for a better gaming experience, while the new Game Control Board helps to tweak settings while you game.

We’ve not reviewed the Panasonic LZ800 OLED yet, but ratings on Amazon have given it a glowing five out of five stars with one reviewer describing it as “perfect in every way”. The 28th November marks the last day you can get this discount and it’s not one to be missed for those looking for a big size OLED screen.

To see some of the other deals happening over Cyber Monday, check out the list below

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

You might like…

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Gemma Ryles 37 mins ago
Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.