Last chance to save a whopping £600 off this new Panasonic OLED TV

The LZ800 is a brand new OLED for 2022 that functions as Panasonic’s fifth and cheapest TV within its OLED series. It carries many of the same features as the step-up models with its multi-HDR format support ensuring it can optimise any HDR content that comes its way as best as it possibly can, with its support or Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR10+.

Panasonic’s OLEDs are known for their filmic picture quality having been used by Hollywood studios to grade their films, and the LZ800 supports the Filmmaker mode that presents films and TV series as they were meant to look with no processing added. The HCX Pro AI processor is the same as the models above it, helping to produce natural and colourful images.

It’s not short of features either, with smarts in built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, while the My Home Screen interface supports entertainment apps such as Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+. Gamers can take advantage of higher end features such as VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and ALLM for a better gaming experience, while the new Game Control Board helps to tweak settings while you game.

We’ve not reviewed the Panasonic LZ800 OLED yet, but ratings on Amazon have given it a glowing five out of five stars with one reviewer describing it as “perfect in every way”. The 28th November marks the last day you can get this discount and it’s not one to be missed for those looking for a big size OLED screen.

