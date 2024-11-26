Last chance to get the ultimate Dyson V15 Black Friday vacuum deal

It’s your last chance to snag the ultimate Dyson V15 deal this Black Friday.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are always popular come Black Friday, but this deal takes the biscuit. It gets you the Dyson V15 Detect for just £370.49, rather than the previous price of £699.99.

How is such a price slash possible? It loses £100, or 14%, straight away as part of Dyson’s certified refurbishment programme. These units are listed as being in Very Good condition, and there’s a one year guarantee from Dyson itself.

Then you have the code DYSONBF35, which is applied automatically at checkout. As the name suggests, this shaves a further 35% off the price, which equates to a £210 saving.

It’s a superb deal on a vacuum cleaner that our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow awarded the full 5-star treatment in his review. “Exceptionally powerful, the Dyson V15 Detect not only ups the game in terms of raw power for a cordless vacuum cleaner, it introduces some smart features that make it easier to use,” he explained.

This includes a special laser that actually highlights any dirt in the Dyson V15 Detect’s path.

It also packs a useful LCD display on the top of the cleaner, which supplies you with lots of helpful information. Thanks to a piezo sensor inside the vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect can measure different levels of particulate matter. It’ll automatically adjust the vacuum cleaner’s power according to the level of dirt.

You’ll get a whole bunch of accessories with the Dyson V15 Detect, too: an Illuminated cleaner head, a Digital Motorbar cleaner head, a Crevice tool, a Combination tool, and a Hair screw tool. This is whole lot of vacuum cleaner for you money.

We’ll be bringing you all of the best deals across the Black Friday week, so be sure to keep an eye on the site.