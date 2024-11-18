Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

For any Android fans looking for an affordable upgrade this Black Friday, it’s very unlikely that you’ll find anything better than this Pixel 9 offer.

We’ve covered a handful of Voxi Black Friday deals in the last few weeks, but now the network has an offer for Google’s latest entry-level flagship that may just decimate all that has come before it.

Right now, Voxi is selling the outstanding Pixel 9 handset for the low price of just £522. Given that the phone had a launch price of £799 only a few months ago, this is an instant bargain given just how much the Pixel 9 provides in return for that reduced price.

Pixel 9 Limited Time Price Cut The Pixel 9 is a great handset, but when it’s available for just £522 until December 2nd, it’s an instant winner for anyone looking to upgrade. Voxi

Was £799

Now just £522 View Deal

It’s also worth bearing in mind that at £522, the Pixel 9 is now a great deal cheaper than its main competitors, including the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24, and while they are great phones in their own right, the Pixel 9 is now the easy winner of the three.

For starters, if the last few Pixel phones are anything to go by, the Pixel 9 should be an absolute beast where cameras are concerned. While we haven’t had a chance to review the Pixel 9 yet, here is what Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote in his review for its predecessor, the Pixel 8:

“Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

It isn’t too hard to imagine the Pixel 9 outperforming yesteryear’s Google phone, particularly as it now has a 48MP ultra-wide lens which should make those panoramic shots stand out with plenty of detail.

If you’re coming from another Android phone then there’s a good chance that you’ll fall in love with Google’s take on the operating system. Pixels are known for their use of ‘stock Android’, and it’s the cleanest version of the OS out there, with no bloatware and a level of customisation and widget availability that mirrors iOS nicely.

Simply put, there’s a ton to like about the Pixel 9 but when it has a £277 saving, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Just bear in mind that the offer is only available until December 2nd, and that’s also subject to stock being available, so don’t miss out.