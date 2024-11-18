Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For any Android fans looking for an affordable upgrade this Black Friday, it’s very unlikely that you’ll find anything better than this Pixel 9 offer.

We’ve covered a handful of Voxi Black Friday deals in the last few weeks, but now the network has an offer for Google’s latest entry-level flagship that may just decimate all that has come before it.

Right now, Voxi is selling the outstanding Pixel 9 handset for the low price of just £522. Given that the phone had a launch price of £799 only a few months ago, this is an instant bargain given just how much the Pixel 9 provides in return for that reduced price.

Pixel 9 Limited Time Price Cut

Pixel 9 Limited Time Price Cut

The Pixel 9 is a great handset, but when it’s available for just £522 until December 2nd, it’s an instant winner for anyone looking to upgrade.

  • Voxi
  • Was £799
  • Now just £522
View Deal

It’s also worth bearing in mind that at £522, the Pixel 9 is now a great deal cheaper than its main competitors, including the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24, and while they are great phones in their own right, the Pixel 9 is now the easy winner of the three.

For starters, if the last few Pixel phones are anything to go by, the Pixel 9 should be an absolute beast where cameras are concerned. While we haven’t had a chance to review the Pixel 9 yet, here is what Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote in his review for its predecessor, the Pixel 8:

“Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

It isn’t too hard to imagine the Pixel 9 outperforming yesteryear’s Google phone, particularly as it now has a 48MP ultra-wide lens which should make those panoramic shots stand out with plenty of detail.

If you’re coming from another Android phone then there’s a good chance that you’ll fall in love with Google’s take on the operating system. Pixels are known for their use of ‘stock Android’, and it’s the cleanest version of the OS out there, with no bloatware and a level of customisation and widget availability that mirrors iOS nicely.

Simply put, there’s a ton to like about the Pixel 9 but when it has a £277 saving, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Just bear in mind that the offer is only available until December 2nd, and that’s also subject to stock being available, so don’t miss out.

You might like…

Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Hannah Davies 50 mins ago
Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Bargain ANC earbuds from Apple and Nothing

Best Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Bargain ANC earbuds from Apple and Nothing

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words