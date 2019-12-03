Cyber Monday may have been and gone, but it’s not unusual for the saving haze to continue into the week that follows. With eBay’s sneaky PICKME5 discount code, you can bag your last chance to pick up the 2019 iPad Air for only £426.55.

If you buy via the eBay Currys PC World store, you can pick up this year’s iPad Air for just £426.55, down from its usual price of £479.

Apple iPad Air 2019 Deal APPLE 10.5" iPad Air (2019) - 64 GB, Space Grey (Use Code: PICKME5) Boasting a stunning 10.5-inch Retina True Tone display and all the power of the A12 Bionic chip, this is a great middle ground for those not ready to drop the cash on the iPad Pro, with a brilliant display for doodling and streaming.

Already listed at a discounted rate of £449, eBay are running a secret discount code post-Cyber Monday to allow customers to pick up some last minute bargains across a ton of electronics. This includes the 2019 iPad Air. Simply quote PICKME5 to take a further 5% off the overall price.

The 2019 model of the iPad Air got a thumbs up from us when we reviewed it, deeming it a worthy choice for the average tablet user in our review; “If you want a 10-inch tablet that can work equally well as a mobile notes/sketch station or entertainment centre, you’ll struggle to do better than the iPad Air 2019. It’s not as advanced as the iPad Pro and the use of a first generation Apple Pencil is a pain, but it does everything a tablet’s meant to do brilliantly.”

Boasting a stunning 10.5-inch Retina True Tone display, the iPad Air 2019 also packs the punchy A12 Bionic chip under its hood, offering up to 10 hours of battery life. In terms of compatibility, it now works seamlessly with the first generation Apple Pencil, as well as its design incorporating magnetic connectors for clipping on an Apple keyboard if you so desire. The home button is also loaded with Apple’s TouchID sensor for easy unlocking.

Although iPadOS was not yet readily available when we reviewed the iPad Air, this is sure to make usage of this gadget even more dreamy with smoother multi-tasking functionality. Offering features like Multi-Touch display, split screens, and the Slide Over tool for accessing the already open apps you need in just one swipe.

At a middle ground size in line with its other iPad counterparts, the iPad Air is a great choice if you want something portable but that still offers a large enough screen for bingeing Netflix and doodling.

Now down to £426.55 when you quote the discount code PICKME5 at the eBay checkout, act fast because this code expires at midnight December 4th.

