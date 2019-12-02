One of the best deals to come out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have been brought down to their lowest price yet, enabling you to pick up your very own pair for as cheap as £209.

Plenty of retailers have been showing their hand on some competitive pricing this Cyber Monday on the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones with eBay coming out on top with its £120 reduction. Now available to buy for just £209, you can purchase one of the best pairs of wireless headphones available via a third party seller.

Whilst a reputable seller, we understand if you’d rather buy from a retailer that feels more familiar. John Lewis hosts the next best deal, selling the headphones for £229 (a £100 saving on the original RRP) and also offers its signature extended two-year guarantee.

The QN1 processor is what sets Sony and its WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones apart from the likes of Bose’s QC 35 II and other leading headphones. Focused on Sony’s pioneering noise cancellation technology, the QN1 works to cancel out ambient noise and deliver a cosy bubble of audio for all your music and podcast needs.

With Smart Listening with Adaptive Sound Control, the QN1 can detect what you’re doing, from walking or commuting and tailor your listening experience to suit you and what you need.

But what about the sound itself? It’s all well and good being able to cut out the background noise, but is what you’re going to hear actually any good? With its 40mm driver, the Sony WH-1000XM3’s deliver excellent sound, playing music as it was intended to be heard with a frequency range of 4Hz to 40kHz. Its DSEE HX technology also means music files at a lower quality can be upscaled.

With nifty, easy to use external controls, able to tap for play/pause, volume, etc., these are also a very comfortable pair of over the ear headphones, surprising given the size of these styles can usually prove weighty after extended use.

Whichever retailer you choose to make your Cyber Monday purchase, you’re getting a great saving on a fantastic bit of headgear. In our verdict we said, “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones currently available. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with the 1000XM2, but with the WH-1000XM3, the company has pulled itself ahead of the pack.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

