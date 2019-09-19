Black Friday Laptop Deals – What happened last year, our predictions and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals: It’s a good idea to put off upgrading your laptop until Black Friday 2019 kicks off, when we’re anticipating some shockingly good discounts on everything from Chromebooks to MacBook Pros in the biggest sale event of the year.
Alongside TVs, laptops sit as one of products you can seek to save the biggest amounts on when the Black Friday deals launch in late November. With the ability to set you back a hefty amount and leave your finances well and truly depleted, holding out for a deal or two in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza is definitely the way to go, no matter what model you’re looking to invest in.
With big name retailers like Currys PC World and John Lewis getting involved, as well as Amazon and the like, there are sure to be substantial reductions on Apple MacBooks, HP Chromebooks and Microsoft Surface devices. Whether you’re looking for the kind of laptop that can complete pretty basic tasks, like word processing and web browsing, or you want to complete more demanding tasks like photo and video editing, there’s sure to be discounts across a whole spectrum of laptops that will cater to your needs this November.
Still, if you’re in need of a new laptop right now and can’t wait for the Black Friday deals to start trickling in, we’ve listed the best deals currently ongoing across top retailers and will be keeping this updated running up to and during the sale madness.
What Black Friday Laptop Deals We Saw Last Year
One of last year’s highlight deals came from none other than Amazon, with the retailer docking the price of the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 to just £299.99. That’s right, during a small window of opportunity, buyers could save themselves a sweet £120 if they were quick.
Elsewhere, the incredible Dell XPS 13 – the most recent version of which sits atop our roundup for the best laptops of 2019 – could be picked up for only £749.
What Black Friday Laptop Deals Do We Expect?
It’s almost a given that Microsoft’s Surface Tablets and Surface Laptops will see a sizeable discount when November hits. Much like Apple MacBooks, they’re a piece of kit that most people would like to own but can’t justify forking out a ridiculous amount of money for. And speaking of MacBooks, you can be that they’ll be on the chopping table.
If you do want to get your hands on a MacBook this Black Friday, don’t go looking via the official Apple Store – the company just isn’t that hot on Black Friday. At the likes of Currys PC World and John Lewis however, you can expect MacBook discounts of up to £100 (a sizeable price cut which had now become a Black Friday staple).
Laptop Deals Live Right Now
Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Apple MacBook Air 2018 – Gold
Apple MacBook Air 2018 – Gold
A great price for Apple’s latest compact laptop, which packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and an i5 processor.
Apple MacBook Pro - Space Grey
Apple MacBook Pro - Space Grey
Pick up a 2018 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage, a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and a 13-inch screen for less on Prime Day 2019.
ASUS K505ZA 15.6" Full HD Laptop
ASUS K505ZA 15.6" Full HD Laptop
The price for this capable mid-range laptop - complete with AMD R5–2500U Quad-Core Processor and 256GB SSD - has dropped significantly over the past few weeks.
Acer Aspire 1 A114-32 14-inch Laptop
Acer Aspire 1 A114-32 14-inch Laptop
One of the cheapest laptops you're likely to find, with the low-end specs to match. But still, that price!
eBay Black Friday Laptop Deals
Best eBay Laptop Deals
Asus X540 15.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 1TB Laptop - Chocolate
Asus X540 15.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 1TB Laptop - Chocolate
If you’re just looking for a cheap and cheerful laptop that can cover the bare essentials, this is a good bet for less than £200
Currys PC World Laptop Deals
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
MacBook Pro 13" - Space Grey (2017)
MacBook Pro 13" - Space Grey (2017)
Ideal for creative types, save a little on this big investment by buying a previous generation MacBook Pro. Still just as sleek, this particular Mac comes packing with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as gorgeous Retina Display.
Inspiron 14 5000 14" AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Silver
Inspiron 14 5000 14" AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Silver
A stylish, well-equipped mid-range laptop with a Ryzen 5 CPU and a fast 256GB SSD.
Pavilion 14-ce1509sa 14" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, White
Pavilion 14-ce1509sa 14" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, White
This solid all-rounder packs in a 128 GB SSD, an Intel Core i3, and a 14-inch Full HD display.
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
HP ENVY x360 13-ag0998na Convertible Laptop,
HP ENVY x360 13-ag0998na Convertible Laptop,
This flexible and super-portable Windows 10 2-in–1 has been reduced to clear at John Lewis. You even get a stylus bundled in.
HP 14S 14-df0004na Laptop, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Natural Silver
HP 14S 14-df0004na Laptop, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Natural Silver
A very smart 14-inch laptop with a Full HD display, 128BG SSD and a generous bunch of ports (including HDMI).
ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
This deal gives you a decent price on a sleek ultra-portable laptop, as well as an extended 3-year guarantee.
ASUS VivoBook 15 S530 S530FA-EJ266T, Intel i5 Processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
ASUS VivoBook 15 S530 S530FA-EJ266T, Intel i5 Processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
This strong all-rounder features a capable i5 CPU, a 256GB SSD and a very comfortable keyboard.
