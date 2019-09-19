Black Friday Laptop Deals – What happened last year, our predictions and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals: It’s a good idea to put off upgrading your laptop until Black Friday 2019 kicks off, when we’re anticipating some shockingly good discounts on everything from Chromebooks to MacBook Pros in the biggest sale event of the year.

Alongside TVs, laptops sit as one of products you can seek to save the biggest amounts on when the Black Friday deals launch in late November. With the ability to set you back a hefty amount and leave your finances well and truly depleted, holding out for a deal or two in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza is definitely the way to go, no matter what model you’re looking to invest in.

With big name retailers like Currys PC World and John Lewis getting involved, as well as Amazon and the like, there are sure to be substantial reductions on Apple MacBooks, HP Chromebooks and Microsoft Surface devices. Whether you’re looking for the kind of laptop that can complete pretty basic tasks, like word processing and web browsing, or you want to complete more demanding tasks like photo and video editing, there’s sure to be discounts across a whole spectrum of laptops that will cater to your needs this November.

Still, if you’re in need of a new laptop right now and can’t wait for the Black Friday deals to start trickling in, we’ve listed the best deals currently ongoing across top retailers and will be keeping this updated running up to and during the sale madness.

What Black Friday Laptop Deals We Saw Last Year

One of last year’s highlight deals came from none other than Amazon, with the retailer docking the price of the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 to just £299.99. That’s right, during a small window of opportunity, buyers could save themselves a sweet £120 if they were quick.

Elsewhere, the incredible Dell XPS 13 – the most recent version of which sits atop our roundup for the best laptops of 2019 – could be picked up for only £749.

What Black Friday Laptop Deals Do We Expect?

It’s almost a given that Microsoft’s Surface Tablets and Surface Laptops will see a sizeable discount when November hits. Much like Apple MacBooks, they’re a piece of kit that most people would like to own but can’t justify forking out a ridiculous amount of money for. And speaking of MacBooks, you can be that they’ll be on the chopping table.

If you do want to get your hands on a MacBook this Black Friday, don’t go looking via the official Apple Store – the company just isn’t that hot on Black Friday. At the likes of Currys PC World and John Lewis however, you can expect MacBook discounts of up to £100 (a sizeable price cut which had now become a Black Friday staple).

Laptop Deals Live Right Now

Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals

eBay Black Friday Laptop Deals

Best eBay Laptop Deals Asus X540 15.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 1TB Laptop - Chocolate If you’re just looking for a cheap and cheerful laptop that can cover the bare essentials, this is a good bet for less than £200

Currys PC World Laptop Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals

