Our favourite Black Friday laptop deal

There have already been some superb deals this Black Friday season from big names such as Apple, HP and Dell. While the saving on the MacBook Pro might seem tempting, however, we were most impressed with the discount on the Surface Pro 7. Only launched last month, the 2-in-1 Windows convertible has had the price dropped by £275, with Type Cover also thrown into the package for free.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Black Friday Deal Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover This 12.3-inch tablet / laptop convertible features the new Intel Core 10th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM for a super-fast performance, while also seeing an SSD with 128GB storage

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 7 we awarded it a score of 4 stars and described it as “one of 2019’s most reliable Windows convertibles.” The great rating is partly due to its Intel 10th-generation Intel Core processor that makes this one of the best performing devices currently available.

The Surface Pro 7 has a host of other great features too, including USB-C support and the versatility to swap between laptop and tablet modes in seconds. It’s unlikely that Microsoft will offer this device at such a low price again in the foreseeable future, so don’t delay if you want to pick up this excellent 2-in-1 device.

Laptop Deals Live Right Now

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals

eBay Black Friday Laptop Deals

Currys PC World Laptop Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals

Argos Black Friday Laptop Deals

Very Black Friday Laptop Deals

Microsoft Black Friday Laptop Deals

What specs to look for with Black Friday laptop deals

With so many mind-boggling specs to read through, laptops can be difficult devices to buy and you can easily end up with a painfully slow system if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Our quick guide will make buying a laptop this Black Friday so much easier.

The processor is arguably the most important spec to consider. With the name of each Intel CPU model featuring a multitude of numbers, working out what’s good or bad can get very confusing, so the most important thing to check is which generation the laptop is. Keep a look out for Intel’s 10th-gen chips as these are the latest and greatest, and we’d say that 8th-generation is a minimum requirement.

For those on the lookout for a Chromebook, the price may well drop below £1000 – a typical figure for a laptop. Chromebooks usually feature Intel Pentium and Celeron processors, and these are adequate as Chrome OS has very low power demands compared to Windows laptops. If you do find a Chromebook with more powerful Core i3 processors, however, it will offer a significantly superior performance.

Storage is also very important – not just in terms of space (e.g. 500GB), but also the type of driver. A HDD (hard drive disk) is usually the cheapest option but its slow read and write speeds will make saving and loading on-system files a pain. A SSD (solid state drive) will offer far better speeds, but also typically costs a lot more.

Powerful Black Friday gaming laptop deals worth every penny

There are many discounts on gaming laptops this Black Friday, and so far Razer and Asus have been pushing the most deals.

The standout deal so far is the Razer Blade Pro 17, which has seen £1600 knocked off the price. Even with the discount it’s still a pricey £2199.99, however, but you are getting high-end features such as a 4K 17-inch display, Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card and 32GB RAM to justify the expense.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU is a great alternative and is also far more affordable. With a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and AMD Ryzen R7-3750H processor, this should be able to cope with all the very best AAA video games in Full HD easily.

Our top tip if you’re searching out your own laptop deals is to look out for RTX graphics cards if you want to ogle those lovely ray tracing effects. It’s also worth noting the refresh rate if you want to play FPS games – especially if you play competitively. If you’re after a quality gaming laptop, go for something with a 120Hz or 144Hz panel.

Best Black Friday Apple MacBook deals to bite into

While Apple hasn’t built its reputation on offering affordable bargains, there have been some noticeable price reductions on MacBooks.

Our top Black Friday deal for Apple laptops is the Apple MacBook Pro 13-in from John Lewis & Partners. Offering a £240 saving, the deal lowers the cost to £1329 – hugely impressive considering you get Apple’s Touch Bar for speedy and intuitive shortcuts.

Very also has an outstanding deal, with the 2017 edition of the MacBook Air on offer for as little as £789. While this ultrabook is now two years old, meaning the performance is a little off the pace compared to modern alternatives, this is by far the cheapest price you’re going to see for any Apple laptop.

Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals to save on

Yet again, as we saw in 2018, Microsoft is leading the charge on the Black Friday 2019 sales. Despite only being released last month, the Surface Pro 7 has already dropped in price dramatically and is one of our top recommended deals of the week.

The Surface Pro 7 features Intel’s new 10th-gen processor for a super-fast performance, and also comes with Type Cover so you can swap between tablet and laptop mode with a simple flick of the wrist.

We’ve also seen great deals for the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. We’ll be updating this article continuously with all the leading Microsoft Surface deals as they go live throughout this Black Friday week.

Swish Black Friday student laptop deals to study

Black Friday is one of the year’s best opportunities to snap up a bargain laptop, so any students who are in the market for a laptop deal (or putting together their Christmas lists) will want to keep their eyes peeled.

If the emphasis is simply on the essential factors – price, portability and battery life – we’d suggest looking into the Chromebook range. Google’s laptop system handles basic web browsing and word processing very neatly indeed, at prices that are affordable even before those Black Friday deals are factored in.

Keep an eye out for the likes of the likes of the Acer Chromebook 514 and the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 7000 2-in-1. They’ll see you right.

The greater power and flexibility of a Windows system is also available more affordably around Black Friday. Anything from the HP Pavilion, Acer Swift, Dell Inspiron, or Asus VivoBook families should see you through those assignments, as long as you don’t need too many creative flourishes – these machines aren’t built for power.

For photo and video production, then we’d direct you towards Apple’s MacBook Pro range. These are the creatives’ choice for good reason: with fast hardware, sharp and accurate displays, and an unmatched library of creative software are all at your disposal.

We suggest considering a 15-inch model with dedicated AMD graphics. There’s a new 16-inch model out now, but we wouldn’t expect any sweeping deals on it this Black Friday. Indeed, the arrival of this new version should make for some great deals on the outgoing 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Just be mindful that bumping up the core specs of any MacBook is an expensive experience. Increasing the storage, in particular, can add hundreds of pounds to the final bill – though you might avoid any added expense by checking out the host of cheap cloud storage options available. Even so, brace yourself to spend big money on any MacBook Pro. These are premium machines in every sense. Thankfully, it’s not hard to find good finance options.

