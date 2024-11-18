Kobo’s colour e-reader just bested the Kindle Colorsoft in one key area

The Kobo Libra Colour is a brilliant colour e-reader that arrived on the scene before Amazon’s Kindle Coloursoft. Now, you can get it on the cheap with a great Black Friday deal.

Right now at Amazon UK, you can snag the Kobo Libra Colour for just £179.99. That’s a decent £20 on the £199.99 asking price.

However if you’re weighing up the Kobo Libra Colour vs the Amazon Kindle Colosoft then the Kobo option is £90 cheaper than the £269.99 Colorsoft.

This model has a 7-inch colour e-ink display, boasts a dark mode option to protect your eyes at night. Books are presented in full colour and you can annotate and mark up books in colour too. There’s also the option to (separately) purchase the Kobo Stylus 2 to handwrite your notes and doodles.

There’s 32GB of storage on board which means storage for 24,000 ebooks or 150 audiobooks, which are accessible via connectivity with Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

It’s also a great travel companion too, because there’s brilliant IPX8 waterproofing means you can drop it in the pool or bath and, provided you fish it out in a timely fashion, you’ll be able to pick up your book exactly where you left off. Try doing that with your average paperback.

A really good Kindle rival with a colour screen Pros The colour screen does have some benefits

The software is really good and has many features not available on Kindle devices

Proper page-turn buttons Cons The whole package is expensive

Kobo store is hard to navigate and not as good as Amazon’s alternative

Our reviewer was full of praise for the Kobo Libra Colour and loved the proper page turning buttons, great software with innovative features not available on Kindle devices, and the benefits of the colour screen.

We gave it a four-star review from a possible five and our reviewer Max Parker concluded: “As an alternative to Amazon’s Kindle range and a first-generation mainstream colour e-reader, the Kobo LIbra Colour is a winner in just about every area. The software is packed with features you’ll want to use and the colour screen makes more types of content accessible.”