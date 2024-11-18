Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kobo’s colour e-reader just bested the Kindle Colorsoft in one key area

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Kobo Libra Colour is a brilliant colour e-reader that arrived on the scene before Amazon’s Kindle Coloursoft. Now, you can get it on the cheap with a great Black Friday deal.

Right now at Amazon UK, you can snag the Kobo Libra Colour for just £179.99. That’s a decent £20 on the £199.99 asking price.

Kobo’s colour e-reader is discounted for Black Friday

Kobo’s colour e-reader is discounted for Black Friday

The Kobo Libra Colour e-book reader is available for £20 off during Black Friday, making it an even more attractive alternative to the expensive Kindle Colorsoft.

  • Amazon
  • Save £20
  • £179.99
View Deal

However if you’re weighing up the Kobo Libra Colour vs the Amazon Kindle Colosoft then the Kobo option is £90 cheaper than the £269.99 Colorsoft.

This model has a 7-inch colour e-ink display, boasts a dark mode option to protect your eyes at night. Books are presented in full colour and you can annotate and mark up books in colour too. There’s also the option to (separately) purchase the Kobo Stylus 2 to handwrite your notes and doodles.

There’s 32GB of storage on board which means storage for 24,000 ebooks or 150 audiobooks, which are accessible via connectivity with Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

It’s also a great travel companion too, because there’s brilliant IPX8 waterproofing means you can drop it in the pool or bath and, provided you fish it out in a timely fashion, you’ll be able to pick up your book exactly where you left off. Try doing that with your average paperback.

Kobo Libra Colour front
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A really good Kindle rival with a colour screen

Pros

  • The colour screen does have some benefits
  • The software is really good and has many features not available on Kindle devices
  • Proper page-turn buttons

Cons

  • The whole package is expensive
  • Kobo store is hard to navigate and not as good as Amazon’s alternative

Our reviewer was full of praise for the Kobo Libra Colour and loved the proper page turning buttons, great software with innovative features not available on Kindle devices, and the benefits of the colour screen.

We gave it a four-star review from a possible five and our reviewer Max Parker concluded: “As an alternative to Amazon’s Kindle range and a first-generation mainstream colour e-reader, the Kobo LIbra Colour is a winner in just about every area. The software is packed with features you’ll want to use and the colour screen makes more types of content accessible.”

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

You might like…

Amazon’s biggest Black Friday bargain yet is hiding in plain sight

Amazon’s biggest Black Friday bargain yet is hiding in plain sight

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Bargain phone contracts now live

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Bargain phone contracts now live

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words