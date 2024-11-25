Kindle Unlimited’s Black Friday deal gets you three months of reading for free

Get access to millions of e-books, thousands of audiobooks and multiple newspaper and magazine subscriptions at absolutely no cost for three months, with this offer on Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited.

It’s worth noting that this deal is for new members only, so make sure you don’t accidentally sign up to the paid subscription as you won’t be able to get a refund on this.

Once your promotional three months are up, Kindle Unlimited will then cost just £9.49 per month. Alternatively you can opt to cancel at any time during your three months to avoid incurring any extra costs, as your membership will remain active until your next billing date too.

Kindle Unlimited allows you to “borrow” and read up to 20 compatible e-books at one time, until you’re finished and decide to return them.

There are millions of e-books available through Kindle Unlimited, from new releases and best sellers to classics. All compatible e-books can be found via the Kindle store or through Amazon’s website and are clearly marked by the Kindle Unlimited icon.

In addition to the e-books, you’ll also receive access to thousands of audiobooks too which can be downloaded offline for uninterrupted listening when you’re on the go, alongside numerous magazine and newspaper subscriptions.

You don’t necessarily need a dedicated Amazon Kindle to access the content either, as Kindle Unlimited works on both iOS and Android smartphones, tablets and on computers through the free-to-download Kindle app.

Not only that, but you also don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime member either to take advantage of this Kindle Unlimited offer. In fact, all you need is a basic Amazon account and a device that supports the Kindle app and you’re good to go.

If you’re an avid reader, devout audiobook listener or simply want to read the newspaper headlines on your daily commute, this offer on a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited should not be missed.