Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Colorsoft: Which is our Cyber Monday pick?

If you’re after a Kindle, whether it’s an upgrade to an older model or your first entry into the reader space, then Black Friday/Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy. We’ve used all the latest models, and below we’ll help you decide which is best for you.

Amazon released new Kindles in October, and a month later they are all already on discount. We hope you didn’t pre-order these models ahead of the Black Friday shopping season.

These discounts are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen this year, however there are big differences between the models. Before you buy, read on.

Kindle (2024) – the best budget choice

Just as easy to recommend as its predecessor Pros Tasteful new colour

The smallest Kindle option

Bright light Cons No warm light

No waterproofing

The budget option – the Kindle (2024) is ideal for those who just want a device to read books on.

The base Kindle eschews what we’d refer to as ‘luxury’ e-reader features, including waterproofing, a flush display and a warm light that’s easier on the eyes when it’s dark. In return, you’ll save a lot of money.

None of those features sound vital to you? Great, we’d say the Kindle (2024) is the pick. The software is the same as the pricier Kindles and the screen is a great size at 6-inches. Text on that screen is rendered crisply and the reading experience is fantastic.

There’s a light for when it’s dark, and the new Matcha hue is probably the most tasteful we’ve seen on a Kindle yet. For the price, the value is hard to beat – especially with the Black Friday price cuts. See below for the live prices.

Read our full Kindle (2024) review for a more in-depth look.

Kindle Paperwhite – our pick

Easy to recommend Pros Excellent screen

Nice colour options

Improvements to the build quality Cons Signature Edition required for some features

Uneven light

If you’ve got a little more to spend, we’d seriously recommend you consider the Paperwhite. Amazon’s mid-range option is bigger (the screen here is 7 inches) and it feels just that bit more flashy thanks to the flush display and smoother, softer back.

The battery life is around double the standard model (12 weeks vs 6 weeks) so you’ll be reading for longer between charges and it’s waterproof so you can read without fear in the bath or by the pool.

Probably our favourite upgrade though is the warmer light, which turns the screen an orangey colour to make it easier on the eyes when it’s dark.

There’s also a Signature Edition of the Paperwhite – this slightly pricier model adds wireless charging, automatic brightness changing, more storage and no adverts on the lock screen. For most, the upgrade probably isn’t worth it.

Read our full Kindle Paperwhite review for a more in-depth look.

Kindle Colorsoft – avoid for now

Amazon’s first colour reader was launched a few weeks ago to much hype, however it’s not been a smooth launch. Look through the customer reviews on Amazon and the Colorosoft isn’t doing too well, with users complaining of a yellow band of colour appearing towards the bottom of the display. Amazon looks to have paused deliveries of this model too, with UK shipping times slipping to between two and three months.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We’ve noticed this yellowing on our review unit – although we wouldn’t say it’s a complete disaster. Our bigger issues are the high price and the minimal effect colour has on the overall experience.

With no Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings, it’s best to give the Colorsoft a miss for now.

What about the Kindle Scribe?

There is another member of the Kindle family – although it’s a little different and not really comparable to the three above. The Scribe is larger (it has a 10-inch screen) and is more of a note-taking device than a reader one.

More than another e-reader Pros Great to write on

Pen included

Sharp display Cons The software is lacking

No handwriting recognition

Sharing notes is tricky and limited

The original Scribe – which launched without many expected features – is about to be replaced by a new version in December and it can be bagged for a nice Black Friday discount. If you’re after a pure reading device, the Scribe isn’t worth it. If you want a modern, digital notebook that also houses all your Kindle books then it might be for you.