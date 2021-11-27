We’ve found the perfect deal for any parents who are still Christmas shopping, as the Kindle Kids just fell in price by £40.

It’s the runup to Christmas and we’ve only gone and found the perfect present for any little ones out there, as the Amazon Kindle Kids is now £40 cheaper in honour of Black Friday.

That discount brings the price down to a very impressive £59.99.

Get reading with this Kindle Kids deal Are you still searching for a fantastic Christmas present for any little ones in your life? This Kindle Kids just saw a massive price drop of 40% for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to pick up a new hobby. Amazon

One year free of Amazon Kids+

Just £59.99 View Deal

This Kindle comes with a kid-friendly cover that should help protect the tablet from sticky fingers. If you do have particularly clumsy children, take solace in the fact that Amazon is also offering a two-year worry-free guarantee, just in case.

The 6-inch E Ink display makes this no bigger than a standard paperback book, so it shouldn’t be difficult for any youngsters to use and hold. There’s also a front light that makes it easy to read in darker environments.

While other Kindles also have Amazon Fire for Kids, this Kindle is configured straight out the box to work for your children. With Fire for Kids, you can set up multiple profiles – which will alleviate any potential arguments over whose profile is whose – and the locked-down system means you won’t need to be looking over your kid’s shoulders to check what they’re reading.

There are over 1,000 titles to choose from for free, with all the Harry Potter books available, so you’re kids are bound to find some new titles to dig their teeth into.

It’s also worth noting that Kindle Kids is still a 10th-generation Kindle, so feel free to bag this bargain if you’re an adult that’s on the lookout for a cheap but quality eReader.

We gave the Kindle Kids 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommends badge, with the two-year guarantee and easy to use interface being standout points, and making this one of the best Christmas presents you can buy this year.

If you’re eyeing up even more of our best Black Friday deals, have a gander just below to see all the other Christmas presents you could be stocking up on right now.